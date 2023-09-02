SRJC football preview: Bear Cubs reload on offense in push toward bowl game

A year after the Santa Rosa Junior College football team suffered 24 season-ending injuries and a multitude of close losses, the Bear Cubs are looking to erase the memory of last season with help from key returners at a variety of positions.

Santa Rosa Junior College (CCCAA-NorCal)

Last season: 4-6, 2-3; fourth in CCCAA-NorCal, no bowl game

Key losses: CB Gyasi Mattison, CB Solento Smith, CB Yonaton Isack, LB Dimitri Johnson, RB Rasheed Rankin, LB Dillon Tingle, QB Carson Budke

Key returners: QB Santino Chavez, WR Isaac Torres, RB Gavin Lemos, WR Cody Davidson, OL Jonah Miller, DT Justin Fa’agata, DT Perry Bailey

Outlook:

The Bear Cubs’ subpar 4-6 record last year doesn’t illustrate how competitive SRJC was throughout the season. Most of the losses came by only single digits, such as a 15-7 loss to Modesto and a 16-15 loss to American River.

“Something we talk about is finishing,” head coach Lenny Wagner said. “We would just run out of gas in a couple of games last year, and so that was a part of our mantra in the offseason — that we were going to be able to finish.”

The Bear Cubs hope to close out games this season with a strong push from key returners sprinkled throughout the starting lineup.

Numerous offensive line and skill positions return to make this offense one of SRJC’s most advanced groups in some time.

At the forefront of returners is star wideout Isaac Torres, who led the team last year with 665 yards receiving and seven touchdowns despite missing two games.

Alongside Torres is all-league wide receiver Cody Davidson. When Torres missed time, Davidson broke out with huge performances, including a three-touchdown game in the season finale.

Quarterback Santino Chavez returns to solidify an experienced offensive group. Chavez split time with Carson Budke last season, but with Budke gone Chavez is looking to capitalize on his opportunity as the lone starter.

Chavez will be heavily protected by two giants at each tackle position. Starting left tackle Jonah Miller is 6 feet, 8 inches tall and right tackle Dodji Dahoue is 6-10. “His upside is ridiculous,” Wagner said of Dahoue. “This will be his first year playing and he is just a monster.”

The running back position will look a little different without last year's starter, Rasheed Rankin. Gavin Lemos makes the jump from backup to starter and two eager freshmen — Nas Jones and Tristian Smith — await their time as backups.

The defensive side of the ball is where the team took the biggest losses. Both starting linebackers — Dimitri Johnson and Dillon Tingle — graduated, and the trio of cornerbacks in Gyasi Mattison, Yonaton Isack and Solento Smith moved on to play at the next level.

However, numerous defensive sophomores were among the group with season-ending injuries, so they didn’t use a year of eligibility and are back for one more ride. Defensive tackles Justin Fa’agata and Perry Bailey are key returners.

“We are going to be young at corner, but other than that we are pretty set with sophomores in the front seven,” Wagner said.

The Bear Cubs’ first game will be against powerhouse San Francisco City College at 5 p.m. Saturday at home at Bailey Field, but Wagner is excited for the opportunity to play against a good team early on.

“We’ve had some great games with them and that was another game we just didn't finish last year," Wagner said. “You want to play a good team early so that you hopefully win, but you also have a whole bunch of really good learning lessons and teaching points to get even better in Week 2.”

Schedule: Saturday vs. San Francisco; Sept. 9 at Modesto; Sept. 16 vs. Contra Costa; Sept. 23 at Chabot; Sept. 30 vs. Reedley; Oct. 14 vs. Butte; Oct. 21 at Feather River; Oct. 28 at American River; Nov. 4 vs. Shasta; Nov. 11 at Sierra.