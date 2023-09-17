SRJC football still in search of 1st win after 18-13 loss to Contra Costa

Santa Rosa Junior College’s football team (0-3) overcame a slow start, but Contra Costa College (3-0) scored early in the fourth quarter to beat the Bear Cubs 18-13 on Saturday night in at Santa Rosa’s Bailey Field.

It was a game where the Comet defense intercepted SRJC quarterback Jacob Porteous three times and sacked him four times.

“There were a lot of crazy plays; we just had a lot of unlucky bounces tonight,” SRJC head coach Lenny Wagner said. “A guy gets blocked into a fair catch; we just had some bad bounces until the last play of the game. Credit to Contra Costa, they played really well and outcoached us, so that’s the way it goes, unfortunately.”

Contra Costa opened the scoring with 12:12 left in the first quarter as Diego Nunez nailed a field goal attempt from 33 yards out. The Comets added to their lead with just over eight minutes left in the second quarter when Lonell Howard punched it in with a five-yard touchdown run.

Unsatisfied with heading into halftime without a score, the Bear Cubs’ offense woke up and scored with 3:34 left in the half. Porteous found Cody Davidson for a four-yard score to cap a 10-play, 74-yard drive. At halftime, the score read 10-7 in favor of the visitors.

SRJC carried that momentum into the second half, as Tristan Smith ran it in from five yards out to give the hosts their first lead of the game. The PAT was no good, but regardless, the Bear Cubs had clawed back and taken the lead.

That would end up being the only score of the third quarter, as SRJC found itself only a quarter away from the Bear Cubs’ first win of the season.

Contra Costa’s Demari Davis shut that down, however, quickly. His 15-yard touchdown reception from Zac Switzer with 14:21 to go in the game ultimately proved to be the winner.

“When you score 13 points, you can’t be happy with the offense,” Wagner said. “They played hard; it’s not an effort thing, we just have to get these guys coached up. We’re making silly mistakes, too many self-inflicted wounds, and that’s coaching.”

SRJC will look to rebound next Saturday against Chabot (0-3) with a 1 p.m. start time.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.