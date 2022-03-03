SRJC men, women set for basketball playoffs

Coming off a yearlong hiatus, the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Santa Rosa Junior College made the most of their returns to the court this season.

Both teams earned berths to the California Community College Athletic Association playoffs after finishing in the top half of the Big 8 Conference standings. The men’s team actually shared the conference title with San Joaquin Delta while the women finished third.

The playoff openers are set to take place at SRJC on Thursday. The men, the No. 7 seed in the NorCal bracket, will host No. 9 Los Medanos after the women, also the No. 7 seed, face No. 10 Merced in the front end of the doubleheader. The women tip off at 5:30 p.m.

Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event are required for attendees.

Here’s a rundown on how both teams got to this point.

Men

The Bear Cubs got off to a bit of a slow start to the year, mainly due to a brutally tough opening slate of games, but found their groove in early December.

After opening 3-5, the Bear Cubs rattled off 11 straight wins, a stretch that included winning their own Kris Kringle Tournament in mid-December. It was a dominant stretch for SRJC as only four of those wins were by single digits — the closest a four-point win over Shasta that began the streak.

They won their first seven games of league play by an average margin of 20 points before falling 90-77 to Diablo Valley at the end of January.

Head coach Craig McMillan said after the tough start to the year, the Bear Cubs only got better as the season went on.

“All of our main guys were just on top of their games for a stretch there,” he said. “We really played well. We rely, a bit more than I prefer, on the three-point shot because that’s kind of how our team is, and if your shots are going in the hoops seems big. Everything is easy. But when the shots aren’t falling, everything isn’t quite as easy.”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing this season. The Bear Cubs, like many other teams, dealt with constant interruptions due to COVID. While they only had to postpone one game due to a shortage of players from an outbreak within their program, other teams weren’t as fortunate, creating a logjam of makeup games in the latter half of the league season.

“We were playing three or four games a week sometimes, plus traveling,” McMillan said. “Then we had walk-through practices instead of regular practices to try to keep their legs (fresh). It was definitely different.”

That inconsistency on the calendar created inconsistency on the court as the Bear Cubs stumbled a bit through the middle stage of league. Coming out of their winning streak, they lost four of their next five games, dropping them out of first in the conference standings.

But they closed out the season strong, winning their final four games. They ended the regular season with a 19-9 overall record and a 12-4 mark in the Big 8, even atop the standings with San Joaquin Delta.

Last week, the CCCAA announced that McMillan was named the conference Coach of the Year and that SRJC’s top three scorers — Aaron Porcil (14.6 points, 2.9 assists per game), Casa Grande grad Garrett Siebels (13.8 points, 2.8 assists per game and 42% from three) and Shannon Ferguson (13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds per game) — earned first-team all-conference honors.

The Bear Cubs have been starting to ramp up practices for the last week after having some much-needed time off. The conference extended the regular season by a week in order for postponed games to be made up. The Bear Cubs last played on Feb. 15.

“I think we’re playing well now,” McMillan said. “We came out of our slump at the end of league and we’ve had time to regroup and work on some things. So, I’m excited. I hope we’re gonna play well.”

Women

After a few seasons with a middling under-.500 record, the Bear Cubs put together an 18-9 campaign this winter, their winningest season since they won 19 games in the 2015-16 season.

The Bear Cubs opened the year 9-4 playing the fourth-toughest nonconference schedule in the entire state, according to head coach Lacey Campbell. Despite the tough road, they rattled off seven straight wins in December and entered Big 8 play to a gauntlet of opponents.

In their first five conference games, they had to face San Joaquin Delta, twice, and Sierra, the No. 1- and 2-ranked teams, respectively, in the entire state. While the Bear Cubs dropped their first two games against them, they rounded out the stretch with a 57-56 win over San Joaquin Delta, the first loss of the season for the state’s top-ranked team.

“That was a point where we needed that boost, that we can not just compete, but we can win,” said Campbell. “We made mistakes down the stretch of that game, but we also made some plays that I’m really hopeful carry over to playoffs because that was a playoff-style game.”

Conference play was anything but straightforward as the January COVID surge took a heavy toll. According to their schedule, the Bear Cubs had six games either postponed or canceled and picked up three forfeit wins when their opponents were unable to play due to a lack of players.

“It was really hard to walk in and say ‘hey, look, our game is canceled tomorrow,’” Campbell said. “And to do that day after day and to watch the emotion across their face, like ‘Oh no, not again.’

But she added that after not playing at all the year prior, this tight-knit group took all the changes in stride.

“We were in positions where games were getting canceled or added pretty quickly to our schedule and I thought our leadership on our team handled it really well,” she said.

A big part of that leadership was sophomore guard Trinity Hawkins, a Montgomery grad. She led the team in scoring at 15.2 points per game to go with 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals. She was one of three Bear Cubs that earned first-team all-conference honors. The others were fellow Montgomery grad Ciarah Michalik (9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game) and Cardinal Newman grad Tal Webb (6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game).

Ashleigh Barr, another Montgomery grad, and Kierra Johnson, a Rancho Cotate grad, both earned honorable mention all-conference honors.

Like the men’s team, the women haven’t played in over two weeks. Technically, they’re heading into the playoffs as winners of four straight, but two of those games were forfeit wins.

“It was nice for a little bit, although I wish we could have had a game in there somewhere,” Campbell said. “But we’ve gotten some injuries right and had a lot of intersquad scrimmage stuff. I think we’re ready.”

