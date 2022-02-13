College notebook: SRJC men’s basketball takes down 1st-place Folsom

The Santa Rosa Junior College men’s basketball team got a huge conference win on Saturday, topping first-place Folsom Lake 74-62.

Tyler McLean and Edward Turner scored 16 points each while Aaron Porcil had 11 and Garrett Siebels 10.

The Bear Cubs are now 10-4 in the Big 8, sitting in third behind Folsom Lake and San Jaoquin Delta, and 17-9 overall.

They’ll wrap up the regular season next week at Modesto on Feb. 15 and home against Sacramento City on Feb. 17.

The SRJC women’s basketball team currently sits in third in the Big 8 standings at 6-5 coming off a 65-41 win over Diablo Valley on Friday. Montgomery grad Trinity Hawkins continues to be the Bear Cubs’ leader, with 19 points, eight rebound, three blocks and two steals in the win. Fellow Montgomery grad Ashleigh Barr had eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Kierra Johnson (Rancho Cotate grad) added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Bear Cubs are 15-9 overall and will close out the regular season at Modesto on Tuesday before returning home for games against Sacramento City (Feb. 17) and Diablo Valley (Feb. 22).

SRJC baseball stays hot

The Bear Cubs won all three of their games this week in convincing fashion to move to 6-1 in the early going. They routed Contra Costa 10-0 on Tuesday and 20-4 on Thursday before blanking Cañada 6-0 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Against Canada, Zane Bennett hit his second and third home runs of the season and drove in three while Jared Sundstrom tripled and drove in a run, backing up starter Jack Cazin, who struck out six in six scoreless innings of work for the win.

They’ll host Marin on Tuesday for their next game.

Spring sports get rolling at SSU

As winter sports enter the home stretch of the conference schedule, spring sports have begun at Sonoma State.

The softball team is off to a 5-2 start coming off a doubleheader sweep of Holy Names on Thursday. The Seawolves have won three straight. Four players have at least four RBIs, including Skylar Linnane, who also has a pair of home runs. Former Montgomery and SRJC standout Anna Zoia-Buescher leads the team with 11 hits.

They’ll return to action Wednesday, when they host Academy of Art for a doubleheader.

The baseball team is 3-3 to open the year, splitting its first two series of the year. The Seawolves dropped two of three games against Holy Names to open the season and then took two of three from Academy of Art this past week, including splitting a doubleheader on Saturday. Braeden Holliday drove in three runs with a home run and a double and former Petaluma High and SRJC standout Logan Douglas drove in a pair with a double in their 8-4 win in Game 1 before they dropped Game 2 7-1.

Next up, they’ll host Fresno Pacific in a three-game series starting next Friday.

The SSU women’s basketball team is looking to close out conference play strong as it comes down the home stretch in the middle of the pack in the CCAA standings. The Seawolves got a big win over CSU Dominguez Hills on Saturday, 69-65, to move to 8-13 overall and 7-8 in conference play. Zane Sheckherd hit the go-ahead three-pointer in the closing seconds en route to a team-high 19 points and eight rebounds. Alli McDonald added 13 points and five rebounds.

In men’s basketball, the Seawolves (3-20, 3-14) have been unable to string together wins this season. They’re currently in last place in the conference and were looking to snap an eight-game losing streak heading into their matchup with CSU Dominguez Hills on Saturday. The result was not available by press time.

