SRJC pair places at state track and field events

Santa Rosa Junior College freshman Emily Johnson claimed third place in the women’s heptathlon at the state track and field championships on Saturday, while teammate Tianna Jardstrom captured second in the 400-meter hurdles.

Johnson, a Windsor High School graduate who won the Northern California heptathlon title ahead of the state meet, finished behind Jolie Robinson of Saddleback College and Yukina Hamachi of El Camino in the series of seven events at Mt. San Antonio College in Southern California.

Her best finish in a single heptathlon event was second place in the long jump with a distance of 5.32 meters, behind Robinson’s 5.5.

Johnson finished third in the 100-meter hurdles, high jump and 200-meter dash portions of the competition. Other events in the heptathlon are the javelin, shot put and 800-meter run.

Jardstrom, a sophomore, ran the hurdles in 1:03.34 to finish behind Isela Ochoa of Merritt’s 1:02.65.

Johnson also finished sixth in the individual long jump competition with a distance of 5.59 meters. Her teammate, Lianah Ouye, claimed fifth place in the pole vault with a mark of 3.3 meters.

On the men’s side, SRJC freshman Orion Dowdall led the Bear Cubs squad with a tie for fifth place in the long jump at 4.35 meters. The winner of that event, Calvin Oury of Mt. San Antonio, reached 4.8 meters.