Bear Cubs football players from the past and present gathered with boosters at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Bertolini Hall this past weekend and emphasized the importance of community involvement to help fuel the next generation of the program.

Head coach Lenny Wagner kicked off Saturday night’s annual football fundraiser by acknowledging that continuous support for the program and its athletes helps create the culture he strives to instill. As a longtime Bears Cubs football assistant and head coach since 2013, Wagner said SRJC remains special because many former players come back to be a part of the program after their playing days are over.

“In the 25 years that I have been here, over 40 of our ex-players have become coaches for us after they have gone on in their playing careers,” Wagner said. “It’s like having a family business where we keep adding all these kids every year and we send them off and they come back to work in that family business. It’s truly a blessing for me to be around these guys every day.”

A key point Wagner wanted to get across to the audience: how special it is for him to be a part of his young players’ lives. He said the program isn’t just about football, but about molding young men for the rest of their lives and instilling a strong work ethic in them.

Several former players spoke about how their time at SRJC helped shape them into the person they are today.

Martin Tevaseu, who went on to play defensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets after his time at SRJC and UNLV, shared a story about how he used the work ethic he learned as a Bear Cub to impress former Jets head coach Rex Ryan as an undrafted free-agent signee in 2010.

“My first day we had a conditioning test which was 20 40-yard dashes with 30 seconds rest and everyone is saying that I’m not going to make it. The general manager told me that everyone had me doing under 10 reps,” Tevaseu said. “When we are running, I see their fourth-round pick on his knees and then I see the third-round pick drop — and I go and take my shirt off because that is the energy that I’m going to bring, and that worker’s mentality was instilled in me here at SRJC. I was able to build my knowledge here and take it on to my best endeavors in life.”

Now Tevaseu is back at SRJC as Wagner’s defensive line coach.

Another former Bear Cub, Elsie Allen High School alum Ulla Pomele, offered advice to the current players who were in attendance on how to attack the upcoming season.

“In regards to how you want to be successful, you have to think successful and plant those thoughts of being successful because what you plant is what you’re going to harvest,” he told the audience.

Current NFL players and former Bear Cubs Luke Haggard and Jason Verrett couldn’t make the event because they are preparing for the upcoming season, but both made appearances via video. Both players noted how they used SRJC as a stepping stone in their careers, earning scholarships to play Division I football after their time at SRJC.

Haggard, a Petaluma High alum, is an offensive lineman for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will try to make the 53-man roster this upcoming fall. Verrett, a former 49ers cornerback, is currently a free agent.