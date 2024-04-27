The Sonoma State softball team earned a massive series sweep over Stanislaus State earlier this week to remain atop the California Collegiate Athletic Association standings.

SSU (27-15, 20-10 CCAA) now holds a one-game lead over Cal State Dominguez Hills (31-15, 19-11 CCAA) heading into the final series of the regular season. SSU will host San Francisco State (20-23, 16-16), while Dominguez Hills will head to Seaside to take on Cal State Monterey Bay (17-28, 11-21).

In their four games, the Seawolves beat Stanislaus 6-1, 8-7 (11), 2-1 and 11-2 (5). Senior pitcher Bailee Reed, who pitched in every game of the series and earned three wins, was named CCAA Pitcher of the Week.

Montgomery grad and SRJC alum Anna Zoia-Buescher accumulated six hits in the series, while senior Giana Hays hit her conference-leading sixth triple of the season.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the CCAA softball tournament will take place next week at Cal State San Marcos, with the top six seeds qualifying. Both SSU and Dominguez Hills have already clinched their spots in the tournament.

SRJC baseball

The Bear Cubs, who sit at 15-8 in conference play, were a game behind second-place Modesto and Folsom Lake (both 16-7) heading into their final game of the regular season Friday.

SRJC dropped the series finale against Sacramento City last week and their series opener against American River, but bounced back Thursday with a 9-0 win over the Beavers.

The Bear Cubs took advantage of three Beavers errors in the shutout. Analy grad Alex Leopard drove in two runs as SRJC scored three times each in the bottom of the fourth and the bottom of the eighth. Leopard also hit his 11th home run of the year.

Casa Grande grad Mason Cox had a solid day at the plate as well, going 1-for-2 with a stolen base and two runs scored.

SSU golf

Both the Sonoma State men’s and women’s golf teams had impressive outings at the CCAA championships, with the women’s team leaving with their best finish since 2019.

The Seawolves finished in third place, a position they maintained from the start of the tournament until the end.

SSU was led by Avery Foster, who finished tied for eighth with a score of 224, and Talia Gutman, who finished tied for 10th with 225.

The women’s team now will wait for the NCAA Division II selection show Monday to decide their fate for regionals. The regional will include 12 teams, and SSU was ranked 12th heading into the tournament.

The men’s team, on the other hand, booked their trip to regionals with a second-place finish at their CCAA tournament. SSU held a one-stroke lead heading into the final day, but Cal State Monterey Bay shot a lights-out final round to claim the championship.

Casa Grande grad Lucas Happy earned all-tournament honors with a fourth-place finish. He shot a team-low 211, good enough for five under par. Colin Huang took 10th place with a three-under 213.

The team heads to New Mexico on May 8 for their 11th straight regionals appearance.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.