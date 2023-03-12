SRJC women fall in overtime in state semifinals
The Santa Rosa Junior College women’s basketball team’s stellar season has come to an end.
The Bear Cubs lost to Orange Coast College 80-75 in overtime Saturday in the state semifinals. The Pirates now move on to face the Butte-Palomar winner in Sunday’s championship game.
In Saturday night’s contest, SRJC was on its back foot for almost the entire game. With the Pirates storming out to a 7-0 lead early on, Santa Rosa didn’t get its first lead until 2:15 in the fourth quarter, when a Lucca Lowenberg three-pointer gave the Bear Cubs a 66-64 advantage.
From there, it was back and forth, as both teams had chances to pull away late. Orange Coast couldn’t get a shot off with 1.3 seconds left and the game tied at 70, so it would be decided in overtime.
Already without Ciarah Michalik — who fouled out late in the fourth — Santa Rosa had a tough start to overtime. The Bear Cubs’ first three possessions resulted in two turnovers and a missed field goal.
That allowed Orange Coast to capitalize and make their own shots. In the end, a 10-5 final run sealed the deal for the Pirates.
Lowenberg led the Bear Cubs with 25 points, which included three triples. Ashleigh Barr had a monster double-double, with 18 points and 18 rebounds.
SRJC was 33-of-69 from the field, 4-of-16 from deep and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Orange Coast was 25-of-66 from the field, 7-of-28 from deep and 23-of-30 from the line.
This brings a bittersweet end to a rather amazing season for the Bear Cubs. SRJC finishes with an overall record of 29-3, its best mark in 10 years. The Bear Cubs were also the Big 8 conference champions with a 15-1 league record as well as the Northern California regional champion.
You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: