SRJC women’s basketball team headed for state tourney

For the first time in 10 years, the Santa Rosa Junior College women’s basketball team is headed to the state tournament.

SRJC, the No. 2 seed in the Northern California regional bracket. beat seventh-seeded Laney College 71-46 on Saturday night to book the Bear Cubs’ trip to West Hills College in Lemoore, where the eight-team tournament will be held.

It was the Bear Cubs’ defensive intensity that propelled them Saturday night, as they racked up eight steals and seven blocks in the victory. That intensity was apparent as soon as the first quarter, which SRJC led 15-6.

“(Laney) is a 90-plus-points-a-game team,” Bear Cubs head coach Lacey Campbell said. “We knew they were going to pressure us and give us opportunities, and we were trying to capitalize on that when we could … I didn’t think we could hold them under 50, but we paid a lot of attention to their offense with our defense.”

The Bear Cubs offense started to get hot in the second quarter, as they opened on a 8-0 run that gave them a 23-6 lead. That turned into a 20-11 quarter for SRJC, and Ciarah Michalik had nine of her first-half 13 points in the frame to give the hosts a 35-17 halftime advantage.

The visiting Eagles did score 16 points in the third quarter. Jaisa Gamble had six points, and Laney’s offense seemed to have life. But they did have one major problem.

Lanie Lincoln.

The Ukiah alum went off in the third quarter, knocking down three triples and adding in a couple of field goals for the hosts.

Considering that Lincoln sat out all of last season with an ACL injury, that’s a pretty good stretch.

“I was just trying not to let them back in the game,” Lincoln said. “I just wanted to work with my team by scoring offensively while getting back on defense. My mindset was really about both offense and defense.”

“She’s just so calm and composed,” Campbell said of Lincoln. “She’s quiet, but she wants these moments. I’m pretty happy that that kid came back after suffering an ACL injury last year to play with the team.”

Even with SRJC leading 51-33 after three quarters, Lincoln still wasn’t done. She hit a dagger three-pointer in the fourth to ensure the Bear Cubs were state bound.

Lincoln led all scorers with 21 points, while also dishing a game-high five assists. Ashleigh Barr had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Michalik totaled 16 points.

The California Community College Athletic Association’s women’s state tournament starts Friday and runs through Sunday. The Bear Cubs’ chance at a title starts with a simple goal, their coach said.

“Win the next one,” Campbell said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.