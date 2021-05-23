SSU men finish 11th at national golf championship

The Sonoma State University men’s golf team finished 11th out of 16 teams at the NCAA Division II national championship last week, ending the Seawolves’ postseason run of success.

Playing on the Champion Course at PGA National in Palm Beach, Florida, SSU’s golfers — Nick Friedman, Devin Gregg, Casey Hughes, Thomas Jenkins Jr., Dylan Otto and Griffin Pace — started the tournament by tying for seventh place in round one.

The course’s windy conditions picked up in round two, when the Seawolves fell to 12th, but they improved their position slightly on the third and final day to finish 11th. The top eight teams advanced to the medal round and Arkansas Tech won the title.

“The team had its best start of the week and put themselves in a good position for the back nine. Unfortunately, with the winds still gusting at 30 mph, our last four holes did us in,” head coach Val Verhunce said. “I am super proud of the team and what they accomplished this season. They overcame obstacle after obstacle and to be able to find ourselves competing for a national championship at the end of it all is pretty special.”