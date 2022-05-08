Sonoma State softball team claims CCAA title

Three years after the Sonoma State softball team won the 2019 California Collegiate Athletic Association, the Seawolves jumped at the chance to return to the top and the NCAA Division II tournament.

Down three runs to CSU Monterey Bay heading into the top of the sixth, Sonoma State broke out for an eight-run frame, good for a 10-5 victory in the CCAA Championship game in Seaside on Sunday.

It’s the fourth CCAA title for coach Jennifer Bridges’ teams. They repeated as CCAA champs in 2011-2012.

“It’s been really fun to peak at the right time,” she said. “We are continuing to grow as a team. We get better and better each weekend.

“We think we have a really good shot at continuing past regionals.”

Seven Seawolves drove in runs: Rylee Nishimoto, Jordyn Martinez, Giana Hays, Cassidy Romano, Skyler Linnane, Courtney Jack and Reagan Hunt. Martinez led the way with a two-run home run in the fourth inning that put Sonoma State (40-16) on the board.

CSU Monterey Bay responded with a run in the bottom half of the fourth and another in the fifth to lead 5-2 before the Seawolves’ big inning in the top of the sixth.

The Seawolves didn’t need any extra base hits to drive in the eight runs. They took advantage of two Monterey errors that resulted in three unearned runs, five singles, a sacrifice fly and one walk with the bases loaded to plate the eight.

“We really just wanted to put the ball in play,” Bridges said. “You draw errors, you move runners, things like that.”

Jesse DuPuis pitched 5 2/3-innings for the Seawolves, allowing just one earned run and striking out three.

To get to the championship game Sunday, the Seawolves had to beat Cal State East Bay (16-8) and Chico State (6-5) on Thursday. In the Thursday Chico State game, the Seawolves used a run in the top of the eighth after a thrilling seventh inning that saw both teams score three runs each. Prior to the CCAA tourney, Sonoma State split a series at Chico State.

“We knew it was going to be a pretty close game. We are pretty evenly matched teams,” said Bridges of Chico State. “The games that we played in our series we’re pretty good.

“We wanted that ‘fifth’ game to show that we could take that series.”

The Seawolves will wait to see their seeding in Monday’s NCAA Division II softball selection show, which will place them in the West Regional bracket and what Bridges believes will be a game somewhere in the San Diego area. Should they advance past regionals, the NCAA championship round will be played in Denver May 26-31.