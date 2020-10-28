St. Helena running star Harper McClain commits to Oregon

St. Helena senior Harper McClain, one of the best prep runners the Redwood Empire has ever seen, will be heading to the Pacific Northwest next year to continue her athletic career at the University of Oregon on the cross country and track and field teams.

McClain verbally committed to Oregon last week, posting the announcement to her Instagram account. She will sign her National Letter of Intent in early November.

The college commitment is the latest achievement for McClain, a converted soccer player who won the Division V state championship for cross country in 2019 in her first season of competing in the sport.

“Well, obviously, they’re banking on her potential,” said Chris Cole, who coaches McClain. “She’s really untested, and from my perspective, she’s still learning how to run the 3,200 meters. I think that it tells me that when she really learns how to race, because she is a very aggressive racer, she can certainly take it to a new level.”

In just three years of running and with only 22 official races under her belt, McClain morphed herself from complete novice to a blue-chip prospect set to attend one of the most prestigious schools in the running world. The University of Oregon is a perennial contender at the national level in cross country and track and field, and is also the home of Nike co-founders Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman ― the latter who)was a legendary track and field coach at the school.

Over the years, the Ducks have produced 31 NCAA team championships in cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field. It’s one of the reasons why Eugene, Oregon ― where the school is located ― is also referred to as TrackTown USA. And the university just completed a staggering $195 million renovation of Hayward Field, making it one of the most attractive destinations for track and field athletes in the world. The venue is scheduled to host the upcoming Olympic Trials and the 2022 world championships.

The situation is a dream come true for McClain, and is certainly a high point in what has been a zigzag athletic journey.

“I’m super excited to represent the University of Oregon and continue its legacy,” McClain said. “Even saying that out loud is just crazy because I know that when I was playing soccer, I really wanted to play DI (Division I). But it really wasn’t working.”

“And then transferring that energy and time and commitment to running ― I’m glad I was able to do that and I had coaches who were amazing and helpful in this process. I’m excited to continue the career I have because it’s so new and I feel like I do have a lot more left for the future.”

McClain heading to Oregon further cements her place in Redwood Empire prep sports history. Area runners seldom receive attention from Power 5 schools.

And McClain’s senior year hasn’t even started ― in the context of the CIF sports calendar ― because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the state’s governing body for high school sports opted to delay all fall competition to the winter.

The fact that McClain committed before her senior year of competition, considering the extremely limited sample size, is a testament to her ability and her sparkling outlook. McClain’s name was already etched in the Empire record books. This just adds to her growing legend.

The cross country season, at the moment, is slated to start at the beginning of January. McClain might open up her season in early December, either at an AAU cross country meet in Florida or a track meet in Southern California. She’s still aiming to defend her state title in cross country and hopes to challenge for one in track and field.

In the meantime, McClain will be staying in contact with her future head coach at Oregon, Helen Lehman-Winters, and will continue to train alone as she has been doing her entire time as a high schooler. At Oregon ― where McClain will be running on an athletic and academic scholarship ― she will likely compete in the 3,000 meters in indoor track and the 5,000 meters in the outdoor season.

McClain’s humble nature is impossible to miss. She’s a mostly reserved person. Yet there is still a tenacity lurking within her, and that intensity comes out in her running. That same intensity has propelled her ascension in the sport. McClain’s plans for the future are big. Her dreams lie behind the collegiate ranks and reach into the professional running world. She wants to win.

Don’t be surprised if she does.

“As an athlete, I’m just astounded by her understanding of the training principles ― I mean, she has an intuitive nature of what it takes to thrive,” Cole said. “As a competitor, what’s remarkable about her is that she never has a bad day. And she doesn’t crunch under pressure. She handles pressure extremely well. If you need her to perform, she will. She will deliver. She’s not a thoroughbred that could have a bad day or an injury. She is a workhorse that will deliver.”