St. Vincent baseball coach Spencer Finkbohner resigns, cites need to prioritize family

Spencer Finkbohner, head baseball coach at St. Vincent High School, last week abruptly resigned from his position, according to a school official.

“Spencer handed me a very nice letter confirming his resignation,” St. Vincent Principal Patrick Daly said in confirming Finkbohner’s departure. “He believes he needs to focus on being with his family right now. Coaching is a very demanding job. It takes a lot of time and energy and Spencer said he wants to spend more time with his family.”

Asked if there were other factors involved in the coach’s resignation, Daly said, “I can’t comment on personnel matters.”

Finkbohner was head coach for two seasons. In a COVID-altered 2020-21 season, his team compiled a 10-7 record. Last season, he guided the Mustangs to a 12-12 record and into the North Coast Section playoffs.

The coach said the decision to resign was his, and was all about what was best for his family.

“I have an ill 1-year-old daughter and right now my family needs me,” he said. “It is time for me to step back and evaluate my life and where I’m going.”

In his letter of resignation, Finkbohner said:

“From day 1 when I started coaching there were always boxes that needed to be checked in order to fulfill my coaching obligations. The order is: family, school work, baseball. Unfortunately, at this time I am unable to check the family box, and they need me now more then ever.”

In addition to being a coach, Finkbohner is a corrections officer.

Although the St. Vincent baseball job was his first head coaching position, Finkbohner has a long history of coaching local high school teams.

A 2009 graduate of Casa Grande, he was with St. Vincent for three years, serving in a number of roles, including assistant football coach, JV baseball coach and freshman basketball coach, before taking the head baseball job.

He has also coached baseball at different levels at Casa Grande, Rancho Cotate and Petaluma high schools, as well as coaching the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion baseball team.

In his resignation letter, Finkbohner thanked Daly, the St. Vincent school administration, veteran football coach Trent Herzog and his players.

Daly said a search for a replacement will begin immediately.