St. Vincent overpowered by Argonaut in NorCal playoff loss

JACKSON — Argonaut is deceptive, quick and sneaky.

Add speed to the mix, and it was just too much for Petaluma’s St. Vincent de Paul High School in the CIF State Division 6-AA NorCal playoffs on Friday night, falling 42-12 to end the season.

“They beat us up front on both sides of the ball,” St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog said. “They definitely were the better team tonight.

“Their offensive line really pushed around our defensive front. No one has done that all season. That’s where the game is won — up front.”

Lots of emotion from St. Vincent after the final horn. @pdpreps pic.twitter.com/lvN6UGalxw — Peter Fournier (@P_Fournier) December 4, 2021

Argonaut’s high-tempo rushing offense had St. Vincent scrambling to find the ball while on defense. In the first half, already up one touchdown, Argonaut completed a 50-yard pass play that set up a near 30-yard scoring run that gave Argonaut a two-touchdown lead at the half.

“We haven’t seen the misdirection of this,” Herzog said. “The false keys, the pulling one way and running the ball the other.”

For St. Vincent, halftime adjustments after a dominant first half by Argonaut started to make a difference. Argonaut went three-and-out on its first second-half drive, and St. Vincent drove from near midfield to the end zone in a little more than 4 minutes, with quarterback Jaret Bosarge finding Jack Davis to make it 21-12.

Both teams are known as the Mustangs.

An Argonaut fumble recovered by Dante Antonini on the first play of the ensuing drive gave the ball right back to St. Vincent, but an easy 4th and 3 on that drive turned into 4th and 8 after a false start, and Herzog chose to punt the ball.

And Argonaut would go on to score 21 unanswered points over the rest of the second half to pull away for good.

Both Antonini and Kai Hall played through high-ankle sprains, both having to come out of the game for treatment at different times and both not appearing to have the spring in their step they usually have.

“I’d probably say I was 50-60%,” Antonini said. “I kind of just relied on adrenaline and playing for my brothers. I didn’t want it to be my last ride, but that just’s how the story goes.”

S. Vincent had a promising start to the contest. Argonaut deferred the kickoff. On the third play of the first drive of the game, Antonini took off on a 61-yard quarterback keeper for an early 6-0 lead.

The lead would be short-lived. Argonaut’s Josiah Sanders returned the ensuing kickoff into St. Vincent territory. The home team drove 45 yards in a little more than three minutes, and capped it off with a Beau Davis 5-yard touchdown and an extra point to lead 7-6.

Then things started going wrong for St. Vincent. The visitors went three-and-out on the ensuing drive. On Argonaut’s first play of the following drive, St. Vincent was called for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty. It gave Argonaut the ball at the St. Vincent 39, and it took two more plays for Davis to run it in from 28 yards out to make it a two-touchdown lead.

After the game, Herzog reminded his players of their accomplishments — tying for the North Bay League Redwood title, winning a North Coast Section championship — as they took a season-ending photo in the north end zone.

“Ain’t nothing to be disappointed about,” the coach said.