St. Vincent plays for Nor-Cal title and spot in state finals

St. Vincent High School’s Mustangs go panning for gold as their dream football season continues at Argonaut High School in the Nor-Cal Division 6AA championship game Friday night with kickoff at 7:30. The winner advances to play for a state championship.

Argonaut is a school of about 500 students located in the town of Jackson in the Sierra-Nevada Mountain foothills in Amador County, right in the heart of Gold Country. The school is named after the nearby Argonaut Mine. Like St. Vincent, the host team uses a Mustang as its mascot.

A Division 6 school in the Sac-Joaquin Section, Argonaut goes into the game with a 10-3 overall record and a 3-1 mark in the Mother Lode League standings. It’s only league loss was to league-undefeated Sonora, a Division 5 school, in the game that cost it the league championship.

Argonaut started the season with consecutive losses to Union Mine 27-22 and Hughson 37-14 but then ran off six straight wins by scores of 48-2, 48-0, 41-7, 35-0. 55-7 and 42-7 before losing to Sonora 28-21 in the game that decided the Mother Lode League championship. One of Argonaut’s wins was a 48-0 victory over Franklin, a Division 1 school from Stockton.

To earn a spot in the Nor-Cal championship game, Argonaut defeated Rosemont from Sacramento 31-20 in the Sac-Joaquin Division 6 championship game.

St. Vincent earned its spot in the state playoff game by defeating St. Helena 54-32 in the North Coast Section Division 7 championship game. That victory was its 11th of the season against only one loss, a 30-21 slip against Montgomery that forced it to share the North Bay League Oak title with Montgomery and Santa Rosa.

All St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog knows about Argonaut is what he has seen on film and what he has seen has been eye opening.

“They are very impressive,” he said. “They run from a wing-T formation with a lot of misdirection and deception. It looks like they have a lot of really good football players. We are going to have to trust our reads and carry out our responsibilities.”

The game shapes up as a match of talented infantries.

Argonaut will match its talented foursome of Colby Eckhart, Caleb Mcelfish, Josiah Sanders and quarterback Beau Davis against St. Vincent’s running trio of Kai Hall, Dante Antonini and quarterback Jaret Bosarge.

Eckhart is the leader of the host Mustang group with 975 yards on 74 carries, an average of better than 13 yards per carry. He has scored 12 rushing touchdowns and five more receiving on 25 catches for 604 yards, an average of 24.2 yards per catch in 13 games.

Mcelfish, is often the Argonaut go-to man when in scoring position. He has 11 touchdowns on the season and 571 total yards. Sanders has gained 485 yards on 57 carries, averaging 8.5 yards each time he runs.

Davis, the biggest of the Argonaut offensive weapons at 190 pounds, has gained 475 yards and scored four touchdowns, averaging 7.5 yards per carry.

Like the Mustangs from Sonoma County, the Jackson-based Mustangs do not throw often, but when they do, Davis is highly efficient. He has completed 62 of 97 passes for 1,268 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has a quarterback rating of 116.9.

St. Vincent counters with two of the best football players in the Redwood Empire in Dante Antonini and Kai Hall.

Now a junior, Hall has been a standout since his freshman season. This year he has rushed for 1,445 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 8.6 yards per carry. For his three-year varsity career he has scored 50 touchdowns, 47 rushing, two receiving and one on a kickoff return.

Antonini lines up in several positions for St. Vincent, often taking a direct snap from center and, at other times, splitting wide as a receiver. He has gained 614 yards rushing with six touchdowns, and caught 25 passes for 649 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has even completed four of seven passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns. To make him a legitimate triple threat, he is the team’s punter.

Bosarge does much more than run the St. Vincent offense, he runs with the football. He averages 7.4 yards a carry and has rushed for 356 yards and scored four touchdowns. He was an integral part of his team’s win over St. Helena in the North Coast Section championship game, rushing for 99 yards and scoring a touchdown.

Like the other Mustangs, the St. Vincent Mustangs throw sparingly, but effectively. Bosarge passed just five times against St. Helena, but completed three, one for a touchdown.

A great deal of St. Vincent success in the Nor-Cal game will depend, as it has all season, on a strong offensive line led by NBL Redwood Lineman of the Year Dominic Minton (225 pounds), senior Cameron Vaughn (280 pounds) and freshman Rob Rooks (230 pounds).

As impressive as are the offensive numbers, both teams also have exceptional defenses. Argonaut has yielded just 169 points in 13 games, an average of 13 per game. St. Vincent has allowed 143 in its 12 games, an average of just under 12 per game.

Davis, Sanders and Mcelfish are also Argonaut’s top defensive players with linebacker Davis leading the team with 139 tackles.

Antonini is the engine that makes the St. Vincent defense function. He lines up all over the field and is by far the team’s leading tackler with 103, 77 solo going into the game.

But he has not been alone. Bosarge has had an exceptional season in the defensive backfield not only in pass defense, but also in run support. Jake DeCarli is one of the best linebackers in the league. Many others have contributed and will have to step up again if the Petaluma school is to prevail Friday night. Nathan Rooks, Nico Antonini, Malcolm Rooks, Killian Collins, Mac Cauz, Liam O”Hare and Minton are among other defensive standouts.

Argonaut’s Mustangs have the added inducement of playing for 20-year head coach Rick Davis, who has announced that he is retiring when his long season has finally finished. This year’s Mustangs have just one his second section championship.

This year’s section title is the first for Herzog in more than 20 years of coaching, the last four at St. Vincent. Overall, St. Vincent has won five section titles, four under the coaching of Gary Galloway.