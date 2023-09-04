St. Vincent pounds Oakland Tech

Mustangs move to 2-0 in 48-19 victory over Bulldogs

The Mustangs took care of business Saturday, rolling over the Bulldogs for the second straight year to move to 2-0 in the early going.

St. Vincent led 6-0 after one, pushed its lead to 26-0 at halftime and led 34-0 heading into the fourth quarter before Oakland Tech (0-1) showed some life late.

Sophomore quarterback Gabe Casanovas had a big game, passing for 260 yards on 18-of-22 completions with three touchdowns and rushing for 47 more yards. Senior wide receiver Jack Davis had nine catches for 126 yards with a touchdown and ran for 65 yards and two more scores.

Tye Nickens added seven catches for 96 yards with a touchdown, while Rob Rooks had six tackles (three for loss) with a sack and Jack Olyphant had five tackles (two for loss) with a sack. Nico Antoni and Joseph Edwards also each had an interception on defense.

“I’m happy with where we’re at,” St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog said. “We just have to get better each week and respect each opponent and focus on what we can control.”

St. Vincent will host Balboa-San Francisco (0-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

