St. Vincent rallies to beat Clear Lake in NCS semifinals

St. Vincent’s Mustangs slipped, but didn’t fall in their quest for a spot in the North Coast Section Division 7 championship game.

Playing at home against Clear Lake’s tenacious Cardinals Saturday afternoon, the No. 1 seed Mustangs had to come from behind for a 25-20 over the No. 4 seed Cardinals. The St. Vincent victory sets up a much anticipated showdown with No. 2 seed St. Helena next Saturday night at 7 o’clock at Steve Ellison Field on the Petaluma High School campus

Against the Cardinals, the Mustangs were pushed to the point of rifling through the playbook for trick plays to stay in the game long enough for Dante Antonini to do what he has done all season, come up with a big play. The senior broke a 26-yard touchdown run for the winning score just 4:16 from the end.

The game didn’t start like a St. Vincent problem. After the opening kickoff, the Mustangs methodically ran Kai Hall and Antonini 64 yards to put Hall in position for a 1-yard touchdown plunge. The march was saved on a fourth-down pass from quarterbackJaret Bosarge tp Antonini.

In a game where every point was vital, Kieran Pedersen added the conversion kick.

The St. Vincent fans ringing Yarbrough Field had visions of a Mustang romp, but Clear Lake is not St. Patrick-St. Vincent, a team SV clobbered 57-0 in its first-round playoff game. The Cardinals are a talented group with break-away potential on offense and sure tacklers on defense.

It took the Cardinals a while to strike, but when they did, it was with lightning swiftness on a perfectly thrown dart from quarterback Jack Daskam to Zane Robinson who took the ball in stride and was last seen crossing the goal line 87 yards from where Daskam took the center snap.

Robinson’s kick tied the game at 7.

That was still the score as Clear Lake stacked seven to eight players in the box and bent, but never broke against St. Vincent’s Antonini-Hall running combination. St. Vincent matched the Cardinals smack for smack. The result was a stalemate with, with the exception of the two touchdowns, neither team inside the red zone in the first half.

Things went from tied to tough for the Mustangs in the third quarter when Clear Lake went airborne for two passing touchdowns, one of 13 yards from Daskam to Hank Ollenberger and the other of 39 yards from Daskam to Tyler Kaskall.

Robinson connected on one of the two PAT attempts, leaving Clear Lake on top 20-7.

Down by two touchdowns, St. Vincent didn’t keep their fans in despair for long. Three plays after the Clear Lake touchdown, quarterback Bosarge passed back to flanker Jake DeCarli who threw to Antonini for a 58-yard touchdown.

A bobbled snap led to a missed PAT, leaving Clear Lake in front, 20-13.

“That was a play I got from coach Larry Gondola. I have used it for years,” St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog noted.

In the Mustangs’ next possession, it was Antonini doing the passing off a reverse, connecting with DeCarli for 26 yards and another Mustang touchdown. St. Vincent tried for two a two-point conversion failed and, with a quarter to play in either their season or the championship game, the Mustangs still trailed 20-19.

It looked like the score might hold, especially when the Mustangs lost a fumble at their 35 yard line.

But Nathan Rooks made a huge solo tackle on a fourth-down play at the Mustang 23-yard line and Antonini did his thing, running through three tackles on his and the Mustangs’, run to the championship game.

Bosarge ended the Cardinals upset hopes with an interception inside the two-minute mark, and the Mustangs made plans to practice on Thanksgiving Day.

Antonini finished with a season-high 118 yards receiving on six catches. He also rushed for 69 yards on 13 carries and completed one of two passes. In typical fashion, he scored a touchdown passing, a touchdown rushing and passed for a touchdown.

Hall gained 97 yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown.

Killian Collins had a huge day defensively with six tackles, a sack and a blocked pass. Liam O’Hare made six tackles and Antonini five with a sack.