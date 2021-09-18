St. Vincent rolls over Sonoma to remain unbeaten

Once host Sonoma Valley allowed St. Vincent’s Mustangs to play with the football, the Mustangs kicked their offense into high gear and romped to a 42-0 non-league victory Friday night.

Playing on their still new-car smelling Sonoma football field, the centerpiece of a new multi-million dollar sports complex, Sonoma Valley’s Dragons used a best-defense is a time-consuming offense strategy to play with the multi-weaponed Mustangs through the first half.

However, the Dragons could not sustain the physically draining attack, and the Mustangs asserted their physical superiority over the final two periods, turning the game one sided.

The win was the fourth without a loss to start the season for the Mustangs, while the loss was the third without a win for the Dragons.

Deploying a formation packed tighter than Highway 37 at rush hour, Sonoma ran a variety of dives, pitches and counters that took it forward at a snail’s pace of 3 to 4 yards a snap, but also kept the ball out of the possession of the explosive Mustangs.

Running Tate Baker, Landen Waldrop and Justin Borgais behind a determined offensive line, Sonoma pushed 60 yards in the game’s first possession before finally being halted at the St. Vincent 17-yard line.

More importantly, the drive meant that the St. Vincent offense didn’t get onto the field for the game’s first seven minutes.

Once on the field, it took the Mustangs less than 2 minutes to score as they went 83 yards in just 5 plays, with Kai Hall getting the last 29 on two plays, a 20 yard scamper and the final 29 for the touchdown.

St. Vincent’s offense was on the field just once more in the entire first half.

Sonoma was in the midst of another time gobbling march when St. Vincent defensive back Jaret Bosarge, who doubles as the Mustang quarterback, picked up a fumble and zoomed 59 yards for the second Mustang touchdown.

The Mustang offense did get the ball one more time in the half, but that possession was aborted by a fumble and Sonoma reached the intermission trailing just 14-0 and still in serious contention for a win.

In that first half, Hall carried the ball just five times and gained 85 yards.

The second half was a horse of a different color.

St. Vincent fumbled away its first possession of the half, but Sonoma couldn’t get its time-taking machine in order and punted after three quick plays. Liam O’Hare returned the boot to the Sonoma 27, and two plays later, Hall was in the end zone from 27 yards out making the count 21-0.

Before the third period had ended, junior Eddy Stone got his turn at quarterback and immediately fired into the middle of a vacant Sonoma defense to Jake DeCarli for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Before the end of the period, sophomore Malcolm Rooks returned another Sonoma fumble 32 yards for a score.

Just to make sure, Stone fired, another touchdown pass, this one to Antonini who out ran everyone to complete a 61-yard connection. The strike gave Stone two touchdowns in two pass attempts.

Meanwhile, the St. Vincent defense, bending, but not breaking throughout the first half was simply unyielding in the second.

Cameron Vaughn was unmovable on the St. Vincent front line. He was 280 pounds of reason that Sonoma could not finish off its time-consuming, but pointless drives. The Mustang linebackers, led by Nathan Rooks and DeCarli, were dominant.

St. Vincent defensive backs had little work to do, largely because every time Sonoma quarterback Trent Ohmannn attempted to pass, Antonini was in his face or on his back.

“We played really good defense,” noted St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog. “We bent, but we never broke. We had some very good defensive efforts.”

“We have to clean some things up on offense. We had three turnovers (two lost fumbles and an intercepted pass). We can’t let that happen.”