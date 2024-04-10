The St. Vincent de Paul High School state champion football squad had a night to remember recently as the team commemorated its historic achievement with a ring ceremony and awards banquet.

The ceremony and reception were held March 24 in St. Vincent’s gymnasium, where each player, coach and team staff member was presented with their own state championship ring.

“Our awards banquet and ring ceremony was very special and truly amazing,” said St. Vincent head football coach Trent Herzog. “It was truly a great evening for all and something I’ll definitely take with me for the rest of my life.”

The Mustangs claimed their first state title in program history after defeating Wasco 27-6 in the Division 6-AA state championship game Dec. 8 at Pasadena City College.

