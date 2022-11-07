St. Vincent, Windsor get high seeds as 11 Sonoma County prep football teams make playoffs

In boys soccer, Sonoma Academy reached the semifinals of the Division 2 NCS playoffs. The third-seeded Coyotes will host seventh-seeded Jewish Community School at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In girls volleyball, Roseland Collegiate Prep received the 12th seed in the Division 5 state playoffs and will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday at No. 5 Berean Christian.

It’s that time of the year where there is a chill in the air and high school football playoffs begin in earnest, starting this weekend.

With the conclusion of the regular season this past weekend, Sonoma County will be sending 11 schools to the North Coast Section football playoffs to compete in six divisions.

Below is a summary of the upcoming games. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Division 2

No. 6 Livermore (8-2) at No. 3 Rancho Cotate (8-2): Rancho Cotate coach Gehrig Hotaling said his team has adjusted to losing starting senior quarterback Liam Keaney five weeks ago to a concussion injury. While Keaney may return later in the playoffs — depending on his medical diagnosis — for now, junior Jacob Pruitt continues to be the starter.

Hotaling said the Cougars are peaking at the right time and last week’s win against Santa Rosa was the first time Rancho Cotate played a complete game this season.

“Last Friday was the only game where we had all three phases (offense, defense, special teams) put together in one game. Hopefully, we are hot,” Hotaling said. “Our kickoff team is much improved. We are much improved on defense. I feel confident in our defense right now.”

Hotaling said a No. 3 seed is what he expected, and he doesn’t know much about Livermore (East Bay Valley League) but will be studying film on the Cowboys all week.

“This seeding was fair. We need to go to work,” Hotaling said. “I have great confidence in our players and coaches that we can go all the way.”

Division 3

No. 7 College Park (7-3) at No. 2 Windsor (8-2): The Jaguars, winners of the North Bay League-Oak, will be favored against the Falcons (Pleasant Hill), winners of the Diablo Valley League. However, Windsor coach Dean Sexton said he is bracing for a tough game at home.

“We knew we were going to be a lock for the No. 2 seed and that El Cerrito would be the No. 1 seed,” Sexton said. “College Park is well coached, has speed on offense, and their linebackers are the strength of their defense. This will be a good challenge for us.”

Even so, Sexton said that from what he sees on film, Windsor has an advantage — especially in the trenches.

“That’s what we see on the film — that we can get these guys (Pleasant Hill) up front. This is a favorable game for us,” Sexton said. “We are faster on the edge and bigger and stronger up the middle.”

Sexton said his team is peaking at the right time and the defense has really improved the past few games.

“In the past few weeks, our defense has stepped up. Earlier in the year we struggled on defense, but our defense now has really started to turn the corner.”

Windsor has been run-heavy on offense recently, which will be an interesting clash against a blitz-heavy Falcons defense.

No. 6 Casa Grande (6-4) at No. 3 American Canyon (7-3): The Gauchos tied for third place with Petaluma in the Vine Valley Athletic League, while the Wolves tied for first place in the VVAL with Vintage of Napa.

The game is close to a tossup, as the teams played evenly in their Oct. 23 league matchup, which Casa Grande lost 23-22 at home.

No. 8 Montgomery (3-6) at No. 1 El Cerrito (10-0): The Vikings will be massive underdogs against powerhouse No. 1 seed El Cerrito of the Tri County-Rock League.

Division 4

No. 6 Petaluma (7-3) at No. 3 Cardinal Newman (6-4): The Cardinals, third in the NBL-Oak, are favored by virtue of playing in the tougher league. Petaluma tied for third place with Casa Grande in the VVAL.

Division 5

No. 7 Sonoma Valley (4-6) at No. 2 Miramonte (6-4): The Dragons, who finished sixth in the VVAL, will be big underdogs against the Matadors (Orinda) of the Diablo Football League.

No. 6 San Rafael (5-5) at No. 3 Analy (5-5): This is an even matchup, with the Tigers having a slight edge due to home-field advantage. Analy finished in fourth place in the NBL-Oak, while the Bulldogs came in fifth in the Marin County Athletic League.

Division 7

No. 8 Hoopa Valley (6-4) at No. 1 St. Vincent (10-0) 1 p.m. Saturday: The Mustangs, winners of the NBL-Redwood, are massive favorites against the Warriors, who finished in third place in the Humboldt- Del Norte Little 4 League.

“Hoopa is a big, physical team, but I like our athletes versus their athletes. I like our speed, especially on our turf,” St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog said. “We are going to try and beat them with our speed.”

Should St. Vincent advance, it will have home-field advantage through the championship game.

“Home field is a huge advantage. It’s not easy playing Saturday afternoon games at St. Vincent,” Herzog said. “We are finally healthy. We have played great football all season. We have great senior leadership, and we are focused.”

No. 7 Cloverdale (6-4) at No. 2 Clear Lake (9-1): Even though the Cardinals have the advantage with home field, a better record and a first-place finish in the North Central I League, Cloverdale (fifth place in league) will be seeking revenge, having lost a nail-biter, 22-21, to Clear Lake at home Friday.

Eight-person

No. 7 Roseland University Prep (6-4) at No. 2 Branson (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday: The Knights of the North Central III League will be underdogs against the Bulls of Ross of the North Central IV League.