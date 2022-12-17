Subscribe

Stanford men’s deep bench shines in 85-40 rout of Green Bay

Freshman Ryan Agarwal came off the bench to score a season-high 11 points and 13 players contributed to the scoring for the Cardinal.|
ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 16, 2022, 7:54PM

STANFORD — Freshman Ryan Agarwal came off the bench to score a season-high 11 points and 13 players contributed to the scoring as Stanford returned from its break for finals by routing Green Bay 85-40 on Friday night.

The Cardinal, who took a 12-day break after falling to Arizona State on Dec. 4, built a 42-19 lead at intermission and relied heavily on their bench, which scored 46 points.

Randy Tucker hit a 3 less than two minutes into the game to pull the Phoenix within a point at 4-3, but Green Bay did not score again until Donovan Short hit two free throws with 11:06 left to make it 19-5.

Jarvis Moss added 10 points off the bench for Stanford (4-6). Starters Spencer Jones and Brandon Angel each scored 10 points. As a team, the Cardinal shot 54.1% from the field, including 9 of 24 from distance.

Cade Meyer and Tucker each scored 10 points to lead Green Bay (2-10).

Stanford plays host to No. 7 Texas on Sunday.

