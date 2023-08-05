Ladies and gentlemen, the Stanley Cup has landed in Sonoma County.

No, literally.

With lines stretching as far as halfway down Matheson Street from the Healdsburg Plaza, fans came out by the dozens to see the National Hockey League’s top prize Friday afternoon.

Sitting on top of a table bearing the NHL logo, the Stanley Cup — one of the largest trophies in the major U.S. sports — stands just under three feet tall and weighs in at 35 pounds.

But as a longtime saying around the NHL goes, the cup weighs 35 pounds — except when you're lifting it.

“There’s a huge sense of pride for our sweet, small town to get to have the honor of bringing this cup right to the heart of Healdsburg in our plaza,” Healdsburg Mayor Ariel Kelley said.

The viewing was made possible by Healdsburg’s own Bill Foley, a well known vintner and owner of the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights earlier this summer captured their first Stanley Cup in only their sixth year in the league.

The Stanley Cup makes an appearance in Healdsburg, Friday afternoon. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/NbEn9Ogtrz — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) August 4, 2023

Foley was awarded the expansion franchise in June 2016, and the Knights played their first season during the 2017-2018 campaign.

Friday’s display drew plenty of fans donning Golden Knight gear. Windsor resident Garrett Cross, who’s been a fan of the team since that inaugural season, was wearing the Knights’ gold uniform.

“I had always hoped!” Cross said when asked if he’d ever think he’d see the cup in person. “It’s been amazing seeing (the Golden Knights) from year one when everybody saw them as a good — team -but nobody thought they would make it to a cup final — to every year after that, being in the top five and contending.”

Also among the fans attendance were members of Snoopy’s Adult Hockey League from Snoopy’s Home Ice in Santa Rosa: The Dart Frogs, who play in the silver division, and the Zombies, who play in the bronze division. The players, whose season starts next week, were left more than impressed with Lord Stanley’s Cup.

“It’s awesome. It just has the wrong team at the top,” said the Zombies’ Johnathan Schreiber, a diehard New York Rangers fan.

“Gorgeous. It’s amazing,” added Alec Runge, who plays for the Dart Frogs.

The Stanley Cup was first handed to the Montreal Amateur Athletic Association in 1893. Their affiliate, the Montreal Hockey Club, finished first in the Amateur Hockey Association of Canada.

The cup became the sole trophy of the NHL in 1926. In 1947, the NHL reached an agreement with the cup's trustees that gave control of the trophy to the NHL. The cup also remains the only major sports trophy inscribed with the name of each member of the winning team.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.