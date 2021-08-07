Starling Marte’s game-winning home run in 11th inning pushes A’s past Rangers 4-1

OAKLAND — Starling Marte hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting the Oakland Athletics past the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Friday night.

Tony Kemp made the last out of the 10th and began the 11th inning at second base. After Mark Canha was hit by a pitch, Marte lined a 3-1 pitch from Jimmy Herget (0-1) over the left field fence. It was Oakland’s fourth hit of the game.

It’s the A’s second straight walk-off win and their 10th overall, tying Colorado for most in the majors.

Yusmeiro Petit (8-1) retired three batters to earn the win.

Acquired from the Miami Marlins before the trade deadline, Marte also reached on a bunt single in the sixth. The A’s have won six of eight.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits for the Rangers. Texas has lost 12 straight on the road.

Oakland loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth but managed only one run. Matt Olson scored on Mitch Moreland’s double play groundout.

Curtis Terry doubled off A’s starting pitcher Chris Bassitt in the fifth and scored on Kiner-Falefa’s two-out single to tie it at 1-all.

Defensive gems

A’s All-Star first baseman Matt Olson made a key defensive play in the top of the ninth when he jumped to catch a high throw from shortstop Elvis Andrus and tagged Adolis Garcia on his way down. First base umpire Chris Guccione initially ruled Garcia safe before the call was overturned on replay.

With one out in the 10th, Rangers center fielder DJ Peters threw out Josh Harrison trying to advance to third on pinch-hitter Kemp’s fly ball.

For starters

Bassitt had eight strikeouts in seven innings. He allowed five hits and one run.

The Rangers’ Mike Foltynewicz remained winless since the All-Star break despite pitching two-hit ball over six innings. Foltynewicz allowed one run, walked three and hit two batters.

Trainer’s room

Rangers: LHP John King (left shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment soon and will likely make two starts before being considered to come off the injured list. King threw 20 pitches to hitters before Friday’s game.

Athletics: Manager Bob Melvin anticipates IF/OF Chad Pinder (strained right hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment by the middle of the month. Pinder has been on the IL since July 8. … RHP James Kaprielian (right shoulder) threw off flat ground before the game and may come off the IL to start on Sunday.

Up next

Athletics LHP Cole Irvin (7-10, 3.50 ERA) is 1-1 in two starts against Texas this season. All seven of Irvin’s wins have come when Oakland scores three or more runs. The Rangers have not announced a starter for Saturday’s game.