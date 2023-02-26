That’s a wrap on the 2023 state high school wrestling championships.

All in all, Sonoma County had one wrestler place in the top 12 and three others make the top 16 in their respective brackets. Out of nine state qualifiers that started on day one, this has been the best year for area wrestling since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Day 3

Windsor’s Jolette Torres, who finished in the top 12 in the girls’ 170-pound bracket and was the only Sonoma County wrestler to make it to the third day, lost to Abena Adu from Quartz Hill. Adu ended up winning the weight class’s consolation bracket and finished in third place.

Day 2

The second day of the tournament in Bakersfield has always proved to be the most grueling, and that was the case again Friday, when all Sonoma County wrestlers but Torres were eliminated.

Maria Carrillo’s Logan Bruce (170 pounds) pinned Granada’s Erik Anderson in the second period after having a two-match bye. Bruce then went on to face sixth-seeded Micah Porter from Gilroy, who won via majority decision.

Despite the loss, Bruce became the first Pumas wrestler to reach the top 16 at the state championship since Jose Sanchez in 2020.

Windsor’s Kaeden Timmins had quite the second day at 160 pounds. He recorded three straight pins in the first three rounds of consolation: over Cabrillo’s Aidan Higgs, George Washington’s Brian Campana and Chino’s Julius Soria. Timmins then lost an 8-3 decision to La Costa Canyon’s Joe Perez but finished in the top 16.

At 195 pounds, Petaluma’s Ed Berncich had a tough draw in the second round of consolation, losing an 8-3 decision to Vista Murrietta’s Noah Bode.

Maria Carrillo’s Noelle Alexander, who wrestles at 126 pounds, won her first consolation bout by pinning West Hills’ Kayla Lim in the third period. Alexander followed that up with an 8-2 decision win in the second round over Vanessa Alvarado of Highland. She fell in the second round to her next opponent, Corona Senior’s Katrina Cortez, but finished in the top 16.

Santa Rosa’s Jasmine Vo started day two with two straight pins in the consolation bracket at 137 pounds, over Colony’s Mya Rashed and Foothill’s Delainey Jorgensen. Vo then ran into Whitney’s Alex Maday, who beat Vo via technical fall.

Also at 137 pounds, Casa Grande’s Kayla Zeidler pinned Northview’s Desiree Vasquez in the second round of consolation. Zeidler was then pinned in the second period by Clovis East’s Dreannah Smith.

Windsor’s Rawni Self, who wrestles at 189 pounds, also had a tough draw, losing to Jacqueline Torres of Dominguez in the third period. Self’s teammate who wrestles at 126 pounds, Maiko Pizzorno, lost a 12-5 decision to Alisal’s Alondra Juarez.

After losing a 6-1 decision to Kathryn Hingano of Rio Linda in the quarterfinals, Torres dropped down to the consolation bracket.

Day 1

Torres, the No. 4 seed at 170 pounds, won both matches on the day via pin to reach the girls quarterfinals.

Pizzorno and Self both lost their opening matches. Pizzorno lost to Paradise's Maya Chiavola and Self lost an 11-3 decision to Menlo-Atherton’s Alia Vunipola.

Alexander lost a close 2-0 decision to Foothill's Gwen Jewell after giving up a late takedown in the third period.

Zeidler won her opening match via a 12-7 decision over Norco's Sam Sampson, with a seven-point second period providing the difference. Zeidler then lost to Shafter's Julissa Gonzalez and had a bye in the first round of consolation.

Vo lost to Mills' Arianna McPike in the first round.

In the boys’ bracket, Timmins lost to Oakdale's Payne Perkins in the first round.

Bruce beat No. 13 Julian Barajas from St. John Bosco with a 9-4 decision. Bruce then ran into fourth-seeded Adrien Reyes from Clovis and fell, heading down to the consolation bracket.

Berncich had a tough opener, losing an 8-4 decision to No. 11 Daniel Gurovich from Camarillo. Berncich received a first-round bye in the consolation bracket on day two.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.