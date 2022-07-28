Steep climb to equity at women’s Tour de France

MEAUX, France — After winning Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes, Dutch cyclist Marianne Vos pulled on the Tour leader’s yellow jersey for the first time and explained that no, actually, this special moment was not something that had always been a dream for her.

As a child, Vos had attended the Tour de France every summer and camped with her family along the course for the entire three weeks, shouting encouragement as the riders sped across flat roads, pedaled up curvy mountain passes and flew down steep slopes. That was where Vos, an Olympic gold medalist and winner of numerous world championships, fell in love with cycling. But the race was only for men, so it was never her goal to win it.

Over time, though, as she became one of the most accomplished women’s cyclists in history, it dawned on her: Why should men get all the media attention, fan adulation and money that only the Tour de France can bring?

This realization was partly how the Tour de France Femmes was revived this week after a 33-year absence. Vos was a major force in lobbying to bring back the women’s race, which was held once in 1955, then again from 1984 to 1989, before it disappeared again for a generation.

Not until Sunday, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower and under a searing summer sun, did the women — 144 racers from 24 teams — get back on their bikes for a race associated with the Tour, the most prestigious race in cycling.

“Of course, you can say maybe it has taken too long, but yeah, but I’m just happy it’s here,” said Vos, who kept the yellow jersey Tuesday after finishing second in Stage 3. It was her second runner-up finish in three days. “I think the time is right.”

For some cyclists and women’s rights advocates like Vos, the time has been right for at least a decade.

In 2013, Vos and three other cyclists — American Kathryn Bertine, a women’s cycling advocate from Bronxville, New York; British former time-trial champion Emma Pooley; and British four-time Ironman champion Chrissie Wellington — were so sure it was the right time for a women’s Tour that they formed a group called Le Tour Entier (French for The Whole Tour) to rally public support for holding one.

Their efforts to convince the Amaury Sport Organisation, or ASO — the company that runs the Tour — worked, but only to a point.

ASO agreed to host a race in 2014 that was clearly not The Whole Tour, considering that the first edition of the race was about 2% as long as the men’s race. The event, called La Course by Le Tour de France, was a one-day circuit race held on the final day of the men’s Tour, in Paris. Vos won that day and then won again in 2019.

ASO was supposed to add three to five race days to that one-day race until the women’s race reached parity with the 21-day men’s race, Bertine said in a telephone interview Monday, but that never happened. La Course was replaced altogether this year by the eight-day Tour de France Femmes — longer than the La Course, but not nearly as long as the men’s Tour.

“I do believe that the social pressure put on ASO was the reason they finally, after eight years, decided to finally augment the women’s race,” said Bertine, who made a documentary called “Half the Road” that discussed the gender inequities in cycling. “My biggest fear is that this race will stay eight days long for another eight years because it’s frightening to look at the ASO’s track record on this. They are dinosaurs who resisted this for a long, long time.”

Bertine lamented that women’s cycling went backward not long after the women’s Tour was held in 1984.

Six women’s teams raced that Tour at the same time as the men, with the women starting 35-45 miles out front each day. They rode 18 of the 21 stages, including climbing the intimidating Alpe d’Huez, and all but one of the women finished. Marianne Martin, of Boulder, Colorado, became the first American — female or male — to win the Tour de France.

On Sunday in Paris, wearing a sleeveless yellow dress the same color as the Tour leader’s jersey, Martin, 64, was at the start of the Tour de France Femmes to cheer on the women’s racers.

She recalled winning about $1,000 and a trophy. The men’s winner, France’s Laurent Fignon, won more than $100,000. This year, there is also a yawning disparity between men’s and women’s prize money.

The women will get about $250,000, with the overall race winner receiving about $50,000. On the men’s side, the purse was more than $2 million, with Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard winning more than $500,000 for finishing first.

There is still a long way to go for women to achieve parity in the sport. The international cycling federation, for example, caps how far they can ride in one day, a distance that is much shorter than the men’s maximum. (The women’s Olympic road course, in another example, is 60 miles shorter than the men’s.) The men’s minimum salary on the WorldTour is higher than the women’s, and the budgets for women’s teams are often a pittance compared with the men’s.

Linda Jackson, owner of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB women’s cycling team, said the road to the top of the sport — and to equality — will take both time and a calculated plan for success, especially when building something sustainable.

Media exposure is the most important component for the race’s success, Jackson said, and with 2½ hours of live television coverage a day at this women’s Tour, “this one race has the potential to change our sport forever.”

Kathrin Hammes, who rides for Jackson’s team, said, “People pay attention when they hear about the Tour de France. It’s the one race that everybody knows.”

Many of the women racing the Tour said an eight-day event is a good start, but they already are hoping for more. Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten, a race favorite, said she’s ready for a three-week challenge, just like the test the men endure. She added that she would be “super excited” for an epic climb like the one up Alpe d’Huez because that would be another milestone for women’s cycling.

For now, the racers have several days left before reaching the final stages, which will be held in the Vosges Mountains and will end with a painful climb up La Super Planche des Belles Filles, a summit that is at times included in the men’s Tour.

And Vos — who has done nearly everything there is to do in cycling — has a few days left before she can look back and appreciate her roles as a racer and an advocate who helped make the entire event happen.