Steph Curry's status for Warriors' game at Indiana complicates timeline for 3-point record

PHILADELPHIA — With Steph Curry closing in on NBA history, the question on everyone's mind is when and where he'll do it. He is seven away from the all-time 3-point record, but here's where it gets complicated: there's no guarantee Curry plays in Golden State's next game.

Coach Steve Kerr said on Sunday he expects Curry to play Monday at Indiana, despite a report by NBA insider Marc Stein that the Warriors were considering resting Curry on the first leg of two sets of consecutive games this road trip. The move would preserve mileage on the 33-year-old superstar and also give him a chance to go for the 3-point record on basketball's biggest stage, Madison Square Garden, the following night.

After the Warriors' 102-93 loss Saturday in Philadelphia, Curry didn't fan flames, but he didn't throw any water on the rumor, either.

"I always want to play. It's also understanding the situation, the big picture and reassessing after every game how your body feels," Curry said after he pulled three closer to the record. "So we'll make the right decision accordingly."

So, Curry's body, how did it feel after Saturday's intense 102-93 loss in Philadelphia?

"Like I'm 33 years old and just played 37 tough minutes on the first leg of a road trip," he said.

The five-game swing the Warriors are on started Saturday against the 76ers and doesn't end until the following Saturday in Toronto. Squeezed into the next four games are two sets of back-to-back contests, the most grueling games on an NBA schedule.

Kerr this week called it a "difficult trip" with "some tough travel circumstances," but on Sunday said that he expects all of the Warriors veterans — Curry included — to play at Indiana. However, he added, "we'll see."

It's not uncommon for teams to rest stars and veterans during the occasional first or second leg of such series.

Better yet, for the folks with dollar signs in their eyes at the NBA league office and anyone with a flair for pageantry, Curry would get the chance to break the record on basketball's biggest stage, at Madison Square Garden, in a nationally televised game.

Seven 3-pointers in a game is no small feat, but it's something Curry has done 101 times throughout his career.

If he doesn't get it done by the end of the Warriors' first set of consecutive games, his next opporuntity would come at TD Garden in Boston, the same setting where Ray Allen passed Reggie Miller to claim the current 3-point crown.

"You've just got to make shots and understand," Curry said, "the opposition's not going to want that to happen on their home floor and they defend accordingly."