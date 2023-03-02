Stephen Curry is nearing a return to action just in time for a key stretch for the Warriors’ playoff push.

Curry, who has missed the last 11 games with a left leg injury, is likely to return sometime during the Warriors’ upcoming three-game road trip that starts Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, then against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, according to ESPN.

The 34-year-old has taken major strides and participated in more contact work in recent days, including a scrimmage with Andre Iguodala and some Warriors backups on Tuesday morning at Chase Center.

The Warriors said in a statement on Wednesday that Curry’s “return-to-play will be based on his continued progress and response to full practice and scrimmages after missing nearly a month of game action.”

Curry’s injury occurred when he bumped knees with Mavericks guard McKinley Wright IV during the third quarter of a Feb. 4 game. An MRI after the game showed suffered partial tears to two lower-leg ligaments and a membrane, as well as a contusion.

Curry participated in light noncontact work following the All-Star break. He was spotted back on the practice courts, getting shots up after team practice in San Francisco on Monday.

Golden State is on a three-game win streak following a comeback victory Tuesday over the Portland Trail Blazers, finding its stride defensively while awaiting Curry’s return. Still, the Warriors are 12-12 without Curry this season and 5-4 in the nine games he has missed with this injury. He missed 11 games earlier this season with a shoulder injury.

Sitting tied for the fifth seed in the West with the Los Angeles Clippers, Curry’s timely return could help the Warriors evade the play-in bracket, which involves seeds 7-10 in a tight conference race. They are only a half-game ahead of Dallas in the No. 7 spot and three games ahead of the Lakers in 12th, but just a game behind Phoenix for the fourth seed.