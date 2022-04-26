Stephen Curry freed from minutes restriction; Warriors mum on whether he’ll start Game 5

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry has been freed from his minutes restriction and all signs are pointing to the superstar guard returning to the Warriors starting lineup as soon as Game 5 on Wednesday.

In the name of gamesmanship, coach Steve Kerr declined Tuesday to discuss whether Curry will start.

“I’m not answering that question,” he said after practice. “We’ll figure it out.”

Curry and Klay Thompson also danced around the question.

But with Curry being cleared to play his usual minutes in what could be the clinching game of their best-of-seven playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, it’s hard to imagine the Warriors wouldn’t deploy the two-time MVP at the beginning of the game, possibly taking the place of Jordan Poole or Kevon Looney. He has come off the bench in the first four games of the series, which the Warriors lead 3-1.

“It feels good knowing everything is moving in the right direction managing the injury,” said Curry. “These first four games, it’s obviously been a little different and (I tried) to make the most of it, and it’s gone pretty well.”

Curry has seen his minutes gradually increase over the course of the series as he works his way back from a foot injury that sidelined him for the last 12 games of the regular season. He played 37 minutes in Game 4 Sunday, with only Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole on the court more for the Warriors.

Curry, who was in for more than half of the third quarter and the entire fourth, scored 15 of the Warriors’ final 32 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He hit a step-back shot just shy of being a 3-pointer in the game’s final two minutes to give Golden State a two-point advantage that the team couldn’t hold onto.

Curry was “feeling good” after Game 4.

“My body came out fine and all that, so I’m not worried about that moving forward,” he said.

Pain management is still something Curry and the training staff will closely monitor as the sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot continues to heal.

“Every game it gets less and less,” Curry said. “That was one of the challenges that (Warriors director of sports medicine Rick Celebrini) and the entire performance team were trying to get me to, where I could not — I don’t have to think about it when I’m out there. With the minutes I want to play, it’s not going to get worse from game to game.

“We’re still on that journey even though I can bump my minutes to what they’re usually at.”

Since his return, Curry is averaging 27.5 points per game while shooting 51.4% overall and 38.9% from beyond the arc. He’s also averaging 5.5 assists, three rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this postseason.

Free-throw woes

Is the talk about whether Curry or Poole should shoot the free-throw technicals getting to the veteran’s head? Or is this just an early postseason fluke?

Regardless, Curry isn’t sweating his 75% free-throw shooting in the playoffs.

Curry has struggled by his standards from the free-throw line during this series. He shot 92.3% from the charity stripe during the regular season, missing only 23 of his 298 attempts. It was the second-best free-throw percentage in the league, finishing just a hair behind Poole, who secured a league-leading 92.5% mark on the last day of the regular season.

But Curry has already missed eight of his 32 free-throw attempts in the series against the Nuggets, including four in Game 4.

Curry said missing four attempts was like an “out of body experience,” though he brushed off the errors.

“You leave it in the locker room,” Curry said. “In my head, I’m still shooting 100% and I’m (going) to approach tomorrow the same way and it never lingers too much.”