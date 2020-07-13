Stephen Curry urges fans to save iconic Oakland 'Warriors House'

On 35th Street in West Oakland, one house painted blue and gold and decked out in Golden State Warriors flags is a landmark for local basketball fans. Owned by 58-year-old Lloyd Canamore, the house has been in his family for 50 years, and he's lived there since he was a child. However, according to KTVU, Canamore is now at risk of losing his home. Due to his mother being misled into taking out a reverse mortgage before she died eight months ago, the bank wants him to pay $350,000 or turn the property over.

A longtime neighbor of Canamore's started a GoFundMe for the $350,000 on Wednesday, and it has spread widely throughout the community, even catching the eye of Steph Curry. On Thursday, Curry posted the GoFundMe on his Instagram story, as well as a video from 2018 of him and a group of Warriors fans dancing in front of the house.

“Lloyd has been a die hard for #dubnation. We can get there and get $$ to keep Him in his home," wrote Curry in the Instagram post.

According to NBC Sports, a $10,000 anonymous donation was made to the GoFundMe at about the same time of Curry's post. Donations continue to flow in rapidly — at time of publication, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $140,000.

Still, there is a while to go before reaching the massive sum of $350,000. Carroll Fife, director of an Oakland-based tenants’ rights group called the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment Action (ACCE), told KTVU that reversible loans are often used to target Black or low income communities, and that these loans "accrue interest and fees, and folks can wake up and owe thousands and thousands of dollars. And sometimes it can allow companies or other financial institutions to come and foreclose on the property."

If the fundraiser does not reach its goal, Canamore has accepted the assistance of ACCE to help save the Warriors House.

Madeline Wells is an SFGATE reporter. Email: madeline.wells@sfgate.com | Twitter: @madwells22