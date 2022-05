Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Grizzlies 101-98 for 3-1 lead

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry converted eight free throws over the final 45.7 seconds on the way to 32 points, leading the Golden State Warriors’ fourth-quarter comeback for a 101-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night and a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Curry also dished out eight assists and grabbed five rebounds as Golden State rallied to win without coach Steve Kerr after he tested positive for COVID-19 less than two hours before tipoff.

Golden State 101, Memphis 98 MEMPHIS Min FG

M-A FT

M-A Reb

O-T A PF PTS Brooks 39:01 5-19 0-0 0-5 8 5 12 Jackson Jr. 33:52 7-21 7-8 1-5 0 5 21 Adams 27:12 5-9 0-0 6-15 3 2 10 Bane 36:40 3-8 0-0 0-1 6 2 8 Jones 41:11 8-18 0-0 1-6 5 0 19 Anderson 22:49 7-8 2-7 2-8 2 2 17 Williams 18:26 3-6 0-0 0-3 0 0 7 Clarke 11:37 2-4 0-0 0-4 1 3 4 Melton 9:12 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 0 Totals 240:00 40-96 9-15 10-48 25 19 98 Percentages – FG .417, FT .600. 3-Point Goals – 9-35, .257 (Jones 3-7, Bane 2-4, Brooks 2-9, Anderson 1-2, Williams 1-4, Melton 0-2, Jackson Jr. 0-7). Team Rebounds – 11. Team Turnovers – None. Blocked Shots – 11 (Jackson Jr. 5, Anderson 2, Adams, Brooks, Clarke, Jones). Turnovers – 12 (Brooks 4, Adams 2, Anderson, Bane, Clarke, Jones, Melton, Williams). Steals – 10 (Bane 3, Anderson 2, Jackson Jr. 2, Adams, Clarke, Williams). Technical Fouls – None. GOLDEN STATE Min FG

M-A FT

M-A Reb

O-T A PF PTS Kuminga 5:28 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0 Wiggins 39:26 7-13 2-3 5-10 1 0 17 Green 32:49 1-2 0-0 1-11 5 5 2 Curry 37:42 10-25 8-9 0-5 8 3 32 Thompson 38:25 6-20 2-2 1-7 2 0 14 Poole 32:14 4-12 6-6 1-6 5 3 14 Porter Jr. 25:33 4-7 0-0 0-2 3 3 12 Looney 15:11 3-5 2-2 2-9 0 1 8 Lee 13:12 1-6 0-0 0-3 0 0 2 Totals 240:00 36-90 20-22 10-54 25 15 101 Percentages – FG .400, FT .909. 3-Point Goals – 9-37, .243 (Porter Jr. 4-6, Curry 4-14, Wiggins 1-5, Lee 0-2, Poole 0-3, Thompson 0-7). Team Rebounds – 5. Team Turnovers – None. Blocked Shots – 7 (Thompson 2, Wiggins 2, Green, Kuminga, Looney). Turnovers – 16 (Poole 4, Curry 3, Thompson 3, Green 2, Wiggins 2, Looney, Porter Jr.). Steals – 6 (Porter Jr. 2, Curry, Looney, Thompson, Wiggins). Technical Fouls – None. Memphis 24 17 28 29 — 98 Golden State 20 18 24 39 — 101 A – 18,064 (18,064). T – 2:21.

Curry took charge just like he has so many times on the playoff stage and now his Warriors are one win from a trip to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2019. He tied it at 90 on a fall-away baseline jumper with 3:25 to go and his two free throws with 45.7 seconds to go gave the Warriors a 94-93 lead, their first of the night.

Tyus Jones had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists as Memphis missed injured All-Star Ja Morant. Dillon Brooks returned from a one-game suspension and struggled mightily, missing a 3-point try with 53 seconds left and finishing 5 for 19 with 12 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Klay Thompson scored 14 points despite missing all seven of his 3-point attempts for the cold-shooting Warriors, who didn't have to contend with do-everything Morant this time. The Grizzlies guard missed the game with soreness in his right knee after Jordan Poole grabbed him while going for a loose ball late in Game 3 — leading Morant and Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins to question Poole’s intentions.

It remained unclear whether Morant would be back for Game 5 on Wednesday in Memphis.

Brooks sat out Game 3 as a penalty by the league for his Flagrant 2 foul that injured Gary Payton II in Game 2, when Brooks hit the Golden State guard over the head on a driving layup attempt and Payton fell hard and broke his left elbow. Kerr called it a “dirty” play and said Brooks had broken an NBA code of conduct.

Brooks was booed nearly every time he touched the ball, fouled or when he checked back into the game.

Golden State trailed 69-62 going into the fourth quarter after Desmond Bane's 32-foot 3-pointer beat the third-quarter buzzer. However, both teams struggled all night to make their 3s.

BIG TIME STOP pic.twitter.com/KnVS6JUhQ3 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 10, 2022

Kerr was replaced by associate head coach Mike Brown.

“Obviously there’s butterflies, because again you’re going into the game with a certain mindset and it’s a big game. Every game that we play at this point in the year, it’s huge,” said Brown, who agreed Sunday to become the Sacramento Kings new coach after this postseason run.

“So to have that kind of thrown at you, you’ve got to switch gears because I know what my responsibilities are going in as Mike Brown the assistant coach, and it changes.”

But Brown has done this previously. He led the Warriors to an 11-0 record during the 2017 title run when Kerr was out dealing with debilitating symptoms from complications of back surgery two years earlier.