Stephen Piscotty activated by A's, Jonah Bride goes on injured list

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 28, 2022, 1:27PM
Updated 3 hours ago

NEW YORK — Outfielder Stephen Piscotty was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday after recovering from a strained left calf.

Infielder Jonah Bride was put on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday, a day after he strained his right shoulder in a collision with Chad Pinder.

Piscotty was batting .225 with a home run and three RBIs in 14 games when he was placed on the IL May 8 retroactive to May 7. He was 8-for-21 (.381) with a double and RBI during a five-game minor league injury rehabilitation assignment.

Bride was recalled from Las Vegas on June 14 and made his big league debut, hitting .220 with a double and one RBI.

