SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors knew it was only a matter of time before Andrew Wiggins would have a breakthrough game.

It finally came Monday night, when Golden State beat the Washington Wizards 135-126.

Wiggins had one of his best games since missing a month of action due to a strained thigh muscle and a subsequent illness — and he did it while playing with a sprained ankle that had him listed as questionable heading into the game.

Everything seemed to click for Wiggins. He was aggressive on both sides of the ball and attacked the rim with force. He helped reinvigorate the Warriors’ offense at times when it seemed stagnant.

Wiggins scored 12 points in the third quarter, which helped the Warriors build their lead up to 13 heading into the fourth. The Wizards would never get within six points the rest of the way.

Wiggins’ team-high 29 points were the most he’s tallied in the 14 games he’s played since his return in early January. He also grabbed seven rebounds and handed out four assists while recording zero turnovers and a team-best plus-21.

“Definitely his best game since he’s been back,” coach Steve Kerr said after the win.

With Stephen Curry out for the foreseeable future with a leg injury and the team’s depth hit hard by other injuries, the Warriors will need more nights like Monday from Wiggins. Klay Thompson said the rest of the team feed off Wiggins’ assertiveness.

“Wiggs is so good on both sides of the ball and he just energizes everybody when he’s around the rim finishing, getting jumpers, guarding the team’s best players,” Thompson said. “We’re so lucky to have him, great night for him. I was really happy with his aggressiveness, loved that he led the team in field goal attempts, it gets all of us excited.”

Monday was a welcomed sight considering the last few months have not been kind to Wiggins, who’s faced one of the most challenging stretches of his nine-year career.

Wiggins was shooting a career-best 51.1% from the field and 45% from 3 up until early December. After a 36-point masterpiece Dec. 3, during which he drained eight 3s, Wiggins said his shot had never felt better.

He woke up the next morning dealing with some soreness in his adductor. It turned out to be more severe than he and the team initially thought.

Wiggins would go on to miss 15 consecutive games, the longest midseason layoff of his career. Between tending to his injury and falling sick several times, Wiggins couldn’t get on the court consistently over the month of December, and his conditioning took a hit.

By the time he got back in early January, Wiggins struggled to be the two-way threat he was earlier in the season and in last year’s playoffs. His timing was off and his confidence, at times, wavered. As a result, his shooting percentages tanked — he shot 39.9% from the field and 27.1% from deep.

But after weeks of putting in the work, Wiggins is finally seeing results.

He said after the game that he believes he can maintain the groove he established against the Wizards in Tuesday’s game in Los Angeles against the Clippers. Another strong showing would have him feeling pretty good about himself heading into the All-Star break before the final push of the season.

And with the Western Conference as jumbled as it is — the 29-28 Warriors are in ninth place and sit just 1½ games out of fourth — Golden State will need Wiggins to be at his best over the next 25 games.

“It’s been tough, I’ve been trying to find (my rhythm) but I feel like I’ve found it,” Wiggins said. “Just keep adding onto it.”