Summer baseball: Healdsburg Prune Packers drop Game 1 of league title series

If the Healdsburg Prune Packers are going to win their third consecutive California Collegiate League title, they have some work to do this weekend.

The Packers fell 7-3 to the Arroyo Seco Saints in Friday’s Game 1, meaning they must win games Saturday and Sunday to defend their title.

Arroyo Seco’s Jacob Henderson shut the door on the Packers over the final three innings, limiting Healdsburg to just one hit over those frames.

Although the Prune Packers struck first in the contest down in Southern California, the Saints broke the game open in the fourth inning, scoring five runs highlighted by Connor Bradshaw’s grand slam.

Healdsburg, the CCL’s North Division champion, took the game’s initial lead and held a 3-0 advantage until Arroyo Seco’s big fourth inning.

The teams meet again at 2 p.m. Saturday.