Summer baseball: Prune Packers rally to force title-deciding Game 3

The Healdsburg Prune Packers are still in the running for their third consecutive California Collegiate League title, but getting there wasn’t easy.

The summer baseball squad staved off elimination with Saturday’s 5-4 victory over the Arroyo Seco Saints, forcing Sunday’s winner-take-all finale in the best-of-three series.

A day after dropping the series opener 7-3, the Prune Packers bounced back with some late offensive power in Saturday’s rubber game.

The title series shifted to Thousand Oaks from Pasadena, and Healdsburg found itself down 2-0 after an Arroyo Seco home run in the top of the first inning.

But the Prune Packers quickly answered with an two-RBI single by Hunter Dorraugh to even the score.

Four evenly matched innings followed, as neither team scored again until the sixth, when the Saints’ Chase Meggers delivered an RBI single and then scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Prune Packers responded the following inning, however, when Jayden Duplantier scored on a double by Damien Bravo. Dorraugh knocked in Bravo and then scored himself on a Connor Charpiot single to give Healdsburg the 5-4 lead.

The one-run lead held up the rest of the game, even as Arroyo Seco put two runners on base in the top of the ninth. But Healdsburg pitcher Brian McBroom held on for the save, setting up Sunday’s finale.

The winner-take-all game starts at noon in Thousand Oaks. It will stream on the California Collegiate League’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/@californiacollegiateleague