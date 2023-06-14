Summer baseball report: Healdsburg Prune Packers off to perfect start; Sonoma Stompers grind out solid week

Introducing The Press Democrat’s new summer baseball report, where we’ll keep you up to date on all the happenings of the Healdsburg Prune Packers and Sonoma Stompers, the two local California Collegiate League teams.

Both clubs got league play underway last week. The Prune Packers are looking to win their third straight CCL title this summer.

Here’s a rundown on how both teams fared last week and what’s ahead on the schedule.

Healdsburg Prune Packers (2-0 CCLN, 6-0 overall)

The Packers are off to a roaring start to their 2023 campaign, which should come as no surprise.

Healdsburg went a perfect 6-0 last week, including wins over the Solano Mudcats (13-0) and Lincoln Potters (6-4) in CCL-North play. They were set to continue league play Tuesday night against the Potters.

In their CCL opener over Solano, SRJC’s Conor Charpiot and the University of Houston’s Cameron Nickens each homered while starting pitcher Andres Galan (Cal) allowed just one hit with no walks and five strikeouts.

Charpiot had a pair of RBIs, Nickens finished with three hits and four RBIs, Hideki Prather (Clemson) doubled with three RBIs and Joey Kramer (Washington State) tripled with two RBIs.

Against the Potters, the Packers broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the bottom of the seventh on RBI groundouts from Nickens and Texas Tech’s Damian Bravo — who had a game-high three RBIs — before Brian McBrook, from the University of New Mexico, sealed the win with a scoreless ninth out of the bullpen.

Cal State Long Beach’s Myles Patton struck out seven in four innings of one-run ball but took a no decision.

Results (* = league game)

Healdsburg 6, Gameday Prep Trojans 5

Healdsburg 4, SF Seals 3

Healdsburg 13, Solano Mudcats 0*

Healdsburg 7, West Coast Kings 1

Healdsburg 20, West Coast Kings 0

Healdsburg 6, Lincoln Potters 4*

Schedule

Wed: Healdsburg vs. Lincoln Potters, Rec Park, 6 p.m.

Thurs: Healdsburg at Lincoln Potters, McBean Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Fri: Healdsburg vs. Bay Area Admirals, Rec Park, 6 p.m.

Sat: Healdsburg vs. Bay Area Admirals, Rec Park, 6 p.m.

Sun: Healdsburg at Bay Area Admirals (DH), Solano College, 1 p.m.

Tue: Healdsburg at Bay Area Admirals, Solano College, 6 p.m.

Sonoma Stompers (3-3 CCLN, 6-4 overall)

What an opening week it was for the Stompers, who are in their second year as a member of the CCL. Three of their six league games last week were decided in extra innings, including a 15-inning marathon against Lincoln.

The Stompers opened the three-game series against the Potters with a 4-3 win in 10 innings, capped by a walk-off single from Brandon Marion (Diablo Valley College), but dropped the next two contests in the three-game series.

The Stompers then outlasted Solano in a wild 10-inning victory. The Mudcats tied the game 7-7 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to force extras before Sonoma plated three runs in the 10th to hang on for the win.

Sonoma closed out the week with a 5-1 loss to Lincoln and a 6-1 win over Walnut Creek.

Entering Game 2 of their four-game series against Walnut Creek on Tuesday, San Jose State’s Omar Gastelum led the team with a .353 batting average while Marion had seven hits last week with seven runs and five RBIs.

On the mound, San Jose State’s Jonathan Clark, Bryant Thornton and Jake Verwiel all delivered solid outings last week.

Clark had nine strikeouts in five innings of one-run ball in his start against Lincoln while Verwiel also recorded nine strikeouts with only two hits in the 15-inning loss to Lincoln. Thornton had three strikeouts and one hit allowed in a four-inning outing in their win over Walnut Creek.

Results (* = league game)

Petaluma Leghorns 6, Sonoma Stompers 2

Sonoma 14, Alameda Anchors 2

Sonoma 8, Alameda Anchors 2

Sonoma 6, Fresno Athletics 0

Sonoma 4, Lincoln Potters 3*

Lincoln Potters 16, Sonoma 1*

Lincoln Potters 12, Sonoma 9*

Sonoma 10, Solano Mudcats 9*

Lincoln Potters 5, Sonoma 1*

Sonoma 6, Walnut Creek Crawdads 1*

Schedule

Wed: Sonoma vs. Walnut Creek Crawdads, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.*

Thurs: Sonoma at Walnut Creek Crawdads, Monte Vista HS, 4 p.m.

Fri: Sonoma vs. Novato Knicks, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.

Sat: Sonoma vs. Novato Knicks, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.

Tue: Sonoma at Solano Mudcats, Vanden HS, 5 p.m.

