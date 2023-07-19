Summer baseball report: Packers, Stompers return from CCL Showcase break with sweeps

The California Collegiate League has entered the home stretch of the regular season.

The Healdsburg Prune Packers and Sonoma Stompers played only a handful of games last week, mainly due to the summer baseball league’s CCL Showcase that took place Wednesday. The South Division rallied back from a four-run deficit to win 9-8, but several local players from the North had standout showings.

Sonoma’s Noah Rabin (Illinois State) hit a two-run home run en route to winning Offensive Player of the Game honors, while Healdsburg’s Damian Bravo (Texas Tech) recorded four putouts to take home Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Healdsburg’s Myles Patton (Long Beach State) and Omar Gastellum (San Jose State) also had solid outings on the mound and at the plate, respectively.

Both teams returned from the short break with series wins. The Packers swept the Menlo Park Legends to push their winning streak to 14 games, while the Stompers swept Solano in CCL play

Here’s more on how each team fared last week.

Healdsburg Prune Packers (22-3 CCLN, 33-3 overall)

The two-time CCL defending champs continue to be in a league of their own this summer. They currently lead the CCL North by four games over the Walnut Creek Crawdads and have the best record in both divisions by the same margin.

Last week featured a quick nonleague sweep of Menlo Park, during which the Packers outscored the Legends 26-4. Six Healdsburg pitchers combined to allow just one hit in their 9-0 series-opening win before University of the Pacific’s Marvcus Guarin went five strong innings with eight strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed in their 12-1 win in Game 2.

In the series finale, Healdsburg rallied with three runs over the seventh and eighth innings for the 5-3 win. The Packers are now 11-0 in nonleague games this year.

San Jose State’s Hunter Dorraugh continued his season-long tear at the plate last week, going 7-for-13 with seven runs, three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs in the sweep. UC Santa Barbara’s Ivan Brethowr, a recent addition, had a stellar first week, going 6-for-12 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

Last week’s results

Healdsburg 9, Menlo Park Legends 0

Healdsburg 12, Menlo Park Legends 1

Healdsburg 5, Menlo Park Legends 3

Upcoming schedule (* = league game)

Wed: Healdsburg at Lincoln Potters, McBean Stadium, 6:30 p.m.*

Thurs: Healdsburg vs. Lincoln Potters, Rec Park, 6 p.m.*

Fri: Healdsburg vs. San Francisco Seals, Rec Park, 6 p.m.

Sat: Healdsburg vs. Solano Mudcats, Rec Park, 6 p.m.*

Sun: Healdsburg at Solano Mudcats, Vanden HS, 1 p.m.*

Tues: Healdsburg at Walnut Creek Crawdads, Monte Vista HS, 4 p.m.*

Sonoma Stompers (10-15 CCLN, 19-17 overall)

After dropping their last seven league games to Healdsburg, Sonoma got back on track last week coming off the CCL Showcase break with a three-game sweep of Solano.

In Game 1, Sonoma plated four runs in the first en route to a 7-3 win. University of San Francisco’s Tyler Martinez doubled in a two-hit, two-RBI game, while Hawaii-Hilo’s Orlando Leon Jr. scattered five hits with three strikeouts over five innings of work on the mound.

The Stompers walked off in the bottom of the 10th in Game 2 with Nathan Brasher scoring the winning run with one out. Gastellum doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs, Cal Poly’s Michael Bell brought in three RBIs and Monterey Peninsula’s Hayden Hall earned the win with three strikeouts over two perfect innings out of the bullpen.

In the series finale, Chico State’s Xabier Iparraguirre had two RBIs on two hits and Cal’s Jag Burden scored three times on two hits with an RBI.

Last week’s results

Sonoma 7, Solano Mudcats 3*

Sonoma 9, Solano Mudcats 8*

Sonoma 9, Solano Mudcats 7*

Upcoming schedule (* = league game)

Weds: Sonoma at Bay Area Admirals, Solano College, 4 p.m.*

Thurs: Sonoma vs. Bay Area Admirals, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.*

Fri: Sonoma vs. West Coast Kings, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.

Sat: Sonoma vs. Bay Area Admirals, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.*

Tues: Sonoma at Bay Area Admirals, Solano College, 4 p.m.*

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.