Summer baseball report: Prune Packers bounce back from 1st loss; Stompers staying in the hunt

The midway point of the California Collegiate League regular season is around the corner as the Fourth of July nears.

After three weeks of play, the two-time defending CCL champion Healdsburg Prune Packers have the inside track at their third straight title.

While they did suffer their first loss of the summer this past week, they’re 19-1 overall heading into the heart of conference play over the next few weeks.

They currently have the best record in the CCL at 12-1 and hold a 3½-game lead atop the North Division ahead of Tuesday night’s conference matchup with the Walnut Creek Crawdads, the second-place team in the division.

The Sonoma Stompers continue to play solid ball. They went 3-2 last week and sit in fourth in the North Division, 1½ games back of the Lincoln Potters.

Here’s more on how each team fared last week.

Healdsburg Prune Packers (12-1 CCLN, 19-1 overall)

The Packers opened their week with a two-game sweep of the Bay Area Admirals, a CCL affiliate. The Admirals made the Packers work for a win in Game 1, but the University of Houston’s Cameron Nickens broke a 9-9 tie in the top of the eighth with an RBI single that proved to score the winning run. The University of San Diego’s Vaughn Mauterer was clutch in three innings of work out of the bullpen, striking out five with no walks, an unearned run and a hit to clinch the win.

The Packers finished off the sweep with a 10-0 rout, a trend that followed over their next three nonconference games, which they won by a combined score of 42-11.

The last-place Solano Mudcats then pulled off the upset of the season with a 4-2 win to snap the Packers’ 18-game winning streak to open the season. The Mudcats scored all four runs in the fourth and fifth innings and then held off a late charge in the seven-inning contest.

Jared Sundstrom’s two-out RBI in the top of the seventh made it 4-2 and put the tying run on second, but Mudcats starter Caleb Davis got a strikeout to finish off the complete-game victory. The Sonoma State junior struck out six with three walks, nine hits and two runs allowed.

The Packers bounced back from the loss with a 9-0 win. Four pitchers combined to throw a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

On the week, the Packers outscored their opponents 73-24. Among the offensive standouts were Alabama’s Will Hodo (16 hits, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 10 RBIs), San Jose State’s Hunter Dorraugh (12 hits, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 10 RBIs), Texas Tech’s Damian Bravo (6 hits, home run, 9 RBIs) and San Jose State’s Robbie Hamchuck (12 hits, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 5 RBIs).

The Packers have another busy week, which features their first series against the Sonoma Stompers in an all-Sonoma County matchup this weekend.

Results (* = league game)

Healdsburg 10, Bay Area Admirals 9*

Healdsburg 10, Bay Area Admirals 0*

Healdsburg 20, Bay Area Force 6

Healdsburg 7, Alameda Merchants 1

Healdsburg 15, West Coast Kings 4

Solano Mudcats 4, Healdsburg 2*

Healdsburg 9, Solano Mudcats 0*

Upcoming week schedule

Wed: Healdsburg at Walnut Creek Crawdads, Monte Vista, 4 p.m.*

Thurs: Healdsburg vs. Walnut Creek Crawdads, Rec Park, 6 p.m.*

Fri: Healdsburg at Sonoma Stompers, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.*

Sat: Healdsburg vs. Sonoma Stompers, Rec Park, 6 p.m.*

Sun: Healdsburg at Sonoma Stompers, Arnold Field, 1 p.m.*

Tues: Healdsburg vs. Novato Knicks, Rec Park, 5 p.m.

Sonoma Stompers (5-7 CCLN, 14-10 overall)

The Stompers opened the week with a lopsided loss to the Solano Mudcats but bounced back to take the final two games of the series.

In Game 2, they completed an impressive rally late in the game, turning a 4-0 deficit in the seventh into an 8-4 victory thanks to a six-run bottom of the eighth.

They closed out the week by splitting a pair of nonleague games with the Bay Area Admirals and Menlo Park Legends.

Monterey Peninsula’s Hayden Hall had a strong outing in the come-from-behind win over the Mudcats, recording a pair of hits with an RBI at the plate with striking out five over two innings on the mound. UC Santa Barbara’s Jose Ruiz recorded three hits with an RBI in the Stompers 6-4 win over Solano in the series finale while San Jose State’s Omar Gatelum is now batting .400 on the year after four hits over two of the conference games.

Results (* = league game)

Solano Mudcats 9, Sonoma 1*

Sonoma 8, Solano 4*

Sonoma 6, Solano Mudcats 4*

Bay Area Admirals 8, Sonoma 3

Sonoma 12, Menlo Park Legends 6

Upcoming schedule

Wed: Sonoma vs. Lincoln Potters, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.

Thurs: Sonoma at Lincoln Potters, McBean Field, 6:30 p.m.

Fri: Sonoma vs. Healdsburg Prune Packers, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.

Sat: Sonoma at Healdsburg Prune Packers, Rec Park, 6 p.m.

Sun: Sonoma vs. Healdsburg Prune Packers, Arnold Field 1 p.m.

Tues: Sonoma vs. Menlo Park Legends, Arnold Field, 5 p.m.

