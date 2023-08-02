Summer baseball report: Prune Packers clinch top seed for CCL North Division playoffs

The California Collegiate League regular season is officially in the books and the playoff picture is now set.

Despite another down week, the two-time defending CCL champion Healdsburg Prune Packers secured the No. 1 seed in the North Division and will play Wednesday for a chance to go to the CCL State Championship series this weekend.

The CCL is using a new postseason format this year. The second- and third-place teams in each division faced off Tuesday, with the winners advancing to play the top seed Wednesday. The winner of Wednesday’s divisional round will advance to the best-of-three CCL State Championship, which starts Friday and will be hosted by the Southern California divisional winner.

The Packers would host either the second-place Walnut Creek Crawdads or the third-place Lincoln Potters at Rec Park on Wednesday night.

The Sonoma Stompers saw their season come to an end last week just short of making the postseason. They were within striking distance of taking the third and final playoff spot at the start of last week, but Lincoln’s win Friday knocked them out of contention.

Here’s more on how last week went for each team.

Healdsburg Prune Packers (26-9 CCLN, 39-9 overall)

Late July and early August is always a difficult time of year for CCL teams, especially the Packers, since most of the top players have left to join their pro teams.

Over the last two weeks, the Packers tripled their loss total from three to nine and dropped two series, including a three-game sweep by the Walnut Creek Crawdads early last week. Those losses, part of a four-game skid, dropped the Packers out of first place in the CCL North Division.

The Packers bounced back with three wins to close out the week, which, coupled with Walnut Creek’s loss on the final day of the regular season, put them back atop the standings.

SRJC’s Alex Leopard hit two home runs and doubled twice with six RBIs last week, Washington State’s Joey Kramer added a pair of solo home runs and UC Santa Barbara’s Ivan Brethowr added a pair of doubles with two RBIs.

San Jose State’s Caden Duke struck out six with three hits and two walks in four scoreless innings in a win Saturday, while Concordia University’s Caden Bugarske went five strong innings with four hits, four strikeouts and one run Friday.

Whichever team the Prune Packers face Wednesday should present a worthy challenge. Of their nine losses this year, Walnut Creek has handed them five, while Lincoln has been hot of late, winning eight of their last 12 games, including wins over both Healdsburg and Walnut Creek.

Recent results

Walnut Creek Crawdads, 5, Prune Packers 4*

Walnut Creek Crawdads 8, Prune Packers 2*

Walnut Creek Crawdads 5, Prune Packers 4*

Prune Packers 15, Solano Mudcats 3*

Prune Packers 4, Solano Mudcats 0*

Prune Packers 13, San Francisco Seals 4

*=CCL game

Upcoming schedule

Wed: CCL Playoffs, divisional round, Lincoln Potters OR Walnut Creek Crawdads, Rec Park, 6 p.m.

Fri: CCL State Championship, at SoCal divisional winner

Sat: CCL State Championship, at SoCal divisional winner

Sun: CCL State Championship (if necessary), at SoCal divisional winner

Sonoma Stompers (16-19, CCLN, 25-21 overall)

The Stompers opened last week two games out of a playoff spot and played spoiler against Walnut Creek, taking two out of three to drop them out of first place, but ultimately came up short of sneaking into the postseason. Still, the Stompers took positive steps in just their second season in the CCL after going 17-30 last year.

In their Game 1 win over Walnut Creek, Cal Poly SLO’s Michael Bell went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs and Cal’s Isaiah Velazco won the game with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. San Diego’s Chase Minor struck out seven with two runs in four innings of work, while CSU Northridge’s Aidan Colin struck out four in three innings out of the bullpen.

In their Game 3 win, Sacramento Community College’s Joey Van Dusen allowed just one base runner and struck out six in three shutout innings, while Cal’s Jag Burden, Illinois State’s Noah Rabin and Bell each had two hits.

Recent results

Stompers 6, Bay Area Admirals 5*

Bay Area Admirals 7, Stompers 4*

Bay Area Admirals 9, Stompers 8*

Stompers 5, Walnut Creek Crawdads 4*

Walnut Creek Crawdads 8, Stompers 4*

Stompers 8, Walnut Creek Crawdads 5*

*=CCL game

