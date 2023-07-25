Summer baseball report: Prune Packers explode for 30 runs, clinch CCL playoff spot

The California Collegiate League regular season has entered its final week of play.

The two-time defending champion Healdsburg Prune Packers have clinched a berth in the CCL North Division playoffs, which start next Tuesday, while the Sonoma Stompers are in a battle for the third and final playoff spot from the North Division. They trail the third-place Lincoln Potters by two games with five games remaining.

The Stompers have come on strong of late, winning six of their last eight games entering Tuesday’s bout with the Bay Area Admirals.

The Packers, meanwhile, had a bit of a down week by their standards. They scored an eye-popping 30 runs in a win over the weekend but went 3-3 last week, doubling their loss total on the year.

Here’s more on how each team fared last week.

Healdsburg Prune Packers (24-6 CCLN, 36-6 overall)

The story of the weekend was the Packers’ offensive explosion on Saturday. They scored 30 runs, 17 of which came in the first two innings, in a huge win over Solano. Of their 29 hits, the Packers had nine extra-base hits, including five home runs.

Among the standouts were Long Beach State’s Connor Charpiot (5-for-6, 4 runs, double, 5 RBIs), UC Santa Barbara’s Ivan Brethowr (3-for-3, 2 home runs, 5 RBIs), University of Houston’s Damian Bravo (4-for-4, 4 RBIs), Cal’s Peyton Schulze (2-for-7, double, home run, 4 RBIs), Texas’ Jayden Duplantier (2-for-4, triple, 3 RBIs) and Washington State’s Joey Kramer (2-for-6, 3 runs, home run, 3 RBIs). UConn’s Devin Kirby also struck out five with three hits allowed in four scoreless innings to earn the win.

Outside of the weekend outburst, the Packers stumbled a bit last week. They dropped two of three games to the Lincoln Potters and fell to last-place Solano a day after scoring 30 runs. The Packers had entered the week riding a 14-game winning streak.

They’ll look to get their mojo back as they head into the CCL playoffs. They currently lead the second-place Walnut Creek Crawdads by 2 ½ games with a three-game series

set for early this week.

Last week results

Lincoln Potters 13, Healdsburg 8*

Healdsburg 5, Lincoln Potters 1*

Lincoln Potters 7, Healdsburg 6*

Healdsburg 11, San Francisco Seals 2

Healdsburg 30, Solano Mudcats 2*

Solano Mudcats 6, Healdsburg 5*

Next week schedule (* = league game)

Wed: Healdsburg vs. Walnut Creek Crawdads, Rec Park, 6 p.m.*

Thurs: Healdsburg at Walnut Creek Crawdads, Monte Vista HS, 4 p.m.*

Fri: Healdsburg vs. Solano Mudcats, Rec Park, 6 p.m.*

Sat: Healdsburg vs. Solano Mudcats, Rec Park, 6 p.m.*

Sun: Healdsburg vs. San Francisco Seals, Rec Park, 12 p.m.

Sonoma Stompers (13-16, CCLN, 22-18 overall)

After being near the lower end of the CCL North Division standings all summer, the Stompers have a chance to sneak into the playoffs if they can keep their momentum up this week.

Despite dropping their final two games to the Bay Area Admirals to close out last week, the Stompers had won six in a row before falling on Friday. Rising Casa Grande senior Austin Steeves, who recently announced his commitment to Stanford, made his CCL debut in that game and pitched seven scoreless innings with just two hits allowed before the Admirals rallied with six runs after his departure.

Another highlight from last week was the Stompers’ 8-7 win on Thursday thanks to a walk-off hit from Alfredo Capacete in the bottom of the ninth.

San Jose State’s Omar Gastelum also had a big week at the plate, accumulating eight hits, including three doubles and a home run, with 11 RBIs.

The Stompers close out the regular season with three more games against the Admirals early this week before a three-game series over the weekend against the Walnut Creek Crawdads.

Last week results

Sonoma 4, Bay Area Admirals 2*

Sonoma 11, Bay Area Admirals 7*

Sonoma 8, Bay Area Admirals 7*

Bay Area Admirals, 7, Sonoma 1*

Bay Area Admirals 6, Sonoma 4*

Next week schedule (* = league game)

Wed: Sonoma vs. Bay Area Admirals, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.*

Thurs: Sonoma at Bay Area Admirals, Solano College, 4 p.m.*

Fri: Sonoma vs. Walnut Creek Crawdads, Arnold Fields, 6 p.m.*

Sat: Sonoma at Walnut Creek Crawdads, Monte Vista HS, 1 p.m.*

Sun: Sonoma vs. Walnut Creek Crawdads, Arnold Field, 1 p.m.*

