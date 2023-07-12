Summer baseball report: Prune Packers head into break with long winning streak

The California Collegiate League season hits the midway point this week and will be highlighted by the CCL Showcase Game on Wednesday.

Most teams, including the Healdsburg Prune Packers and Sonoma Stompers, will have a lighter schedule this week to coincide with the All-Star game.

Since we last left off, the Packers have resumed rolling teams en route to an 11-game winning streak. After dropping a series to the Walnut Creek Crawdads two weeks ago, the Packers haven’t lost a game, and most haven’t been close. Only three of those wins were decided by three or fewer runs.

The Sonoma Stompers, meanwhile, have experienced firsthand over the last week-plus just how good the Packers are, getting swept in consecutive series by Healdsburg.

Healdsburg Prune Packers (22-3 CCLN, 29-3 overall)

The Prune Packers have been unbeatable since their series loss to Walnut Creek.

They swept Sonoma in their first series of the season to kick off the holiday weekend before putting on an early fireworks show with a 20-2 win over the Novato Knicks on the Fourth of July.

They then collected a few quality wins, including over Walnut Creek, before sweeping the Stompers over their four-game series that ended Monday.

The series opener was its most dramatic, and the closest scare Healdsburg has had over this winning streak.

The Packers sent the game to extra innings after tying things at 5-5 in the seventh. The Stompers retook the lead at 6-5 with a run in the top of the 10th before the Packers tied the game once again in the bottom half of the frame on a passed ball. They ended things in the bottom of the 11th on a bases-loaded walk that secured the 7-6 win.

Several players have put up impressive numbers over this recent streak.

Cal’s Peyton Schulze has been a tear over the last week, going 12 for his last 20 at the plate with 10 RBIs and two home runs. Former SRJC standout Conor Charpiot, who just committed to Long Beach State, is on a six-game hitting streak with nine RBIs and a home run.

University of Houston’s Cameron Nickens has had multiple hits over his last three games, including a two-home run, five-RBI performance in the Packers’ 18-3 win over Sonoma on Monday. University of Alabama’s Will Portera also went yard twice and drove in four runs Monday.

Portera’s college teammate Will Hodo, who leads the team in RBIs, has driven in at least one run in eight of his last 10 games, including a five-RBI night against Sonoma on Sunday.

On the mound, no one has been better than Long Beach State’s Myles Patton, who struck out 14 with just four hits allowed in seven innings over two starts last week.

Patton is one of six Packers who were selected for the CCL Showcase game. The others were Nickens, Charpiot, Caden Bugarske, Robert Aivazian and Damian Bravo.

Last week’s results (* = league game)

Healdsburg 20, Novato Knicks 2

Healdsburg 9, Bay Area Admirals 5*

Healdsburg 7, Walnut Creek Crawdads 2*

Healdsburg 7, Sonoma Stompers 6*

Healdsburg 7, Sonoma Stompers 2*

Healdsburg 11, Sonoma Stompers 1*

Healdsburg 18, Sonoma Stompers 3*

Next week’s schedule (* = league game)

Wed: CCL Showcase Game

Thurs: No game

Fri: Healdsburg vs. Menlo Park Legends, Rec Park, 6 p.m.

Sat: Healdsburg vs. Menlo Park Legends, Rec Park, 6 p.m.

Sun: Healdsburg vs. Menlo Park Legends, Rec Park, noon

Mon: No game

Tues: Healdsburg vs. Lincoln Potters, Rec Park, 6 p.m.*

Sonoma Stompers (7-15 CCLN, 15-17 overall)

The Stompers have fared well recently when playing anyone other than the Packers.

They scored nonleague wins over the Menlo Park Legends and Novato Knicks before they ran into the Healdsburg buzz saw earlier this week.

Cal’s Jag Burden has 10 hits over his last six games, raising his batting average to .317, and hit a two-run home run Monday against Healdsburg. Noah Rabin has recorded a hit in eight of his last 10 games with three home runs and six RBIs.

Rabin was one of four Stompers selected to the CCL Showcase game, along with Nicholas Rodriguez, Michael Bell and Omar Gastellum.

Last week’s results (* = league game)

Sonoma 8, Menlo Park Legends 5

Sonoma 9, Novato Knicks 5

Healdsburg 7, Sonoma Stompers 6*

Healdsburg 7, Sonoma Stompers 2*

Healdsburg 11, Sonoma Stompers 1*

Healdsburg 18, Sonoma Stompers 3*

Next week’s schedule (* = league game)

Wed: CCL Showcase Game

Thurs: No game

Fri: Sonoma vs. Solano Mudcats, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.*

Sat: Sonoma vs. Solano Mudcats, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.*

Sun: Sonoma at Solano Mudcats, Vanden HS, 1 p.m.*

Mon: No game

Tues: Sonoma vs. Bay Area Admirals, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.*

