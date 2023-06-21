Summer baseball report: Prune Packers now 13-0; Stompers bounce back from sweep

The Healdsburg Prune Packers and Sonoma Stompers have both hit the double-digit games mark as the second full week of the California Collegiate League season is in the books.

The Packers, the two-time defending CCL champs, stretched their undefeated record out to 13-0 with another perfect week in league and nonleague play. They routed the Lincoln Potters in a three-game sweep before taking all four nonleague games against the Bay Area Admirals, a few in dramatic fashion.

The Stompers had a mixed week as they were swept in CCL play but came back with two convincing nonleague wins over the Novato Knicks.

Here are some highlights of last week’s games.

Healdsburg Prune Packers (5-0 CCLN, 13-0 overall)

The Packers have quickly established themselves as the class of the CCL once again.

They opened last week with a three-game sweep of Lincoln that saw the Packers outscore the Potters 27-1.

The Packers’ starting pitching in the series was outstanding. In Game 1, Texas A&M’s Wyatt Tucker went four innings with three hits, no runs, no walks and eight strikeouts; in Game 2, Cal’s Christopher Stamos went four innings with one hit, one walk and seven strikeouts; and in Game 3, Cal’s Andres Galan went four innings with no hits, no runs, one walk and eight strikeouts.

The following four-game series with the Admirals played out very differently. In Game 1, the Packers led 10-0 through seven innings and held on for a 10-6 win.

In Game 2, Washington State’s Kyle Russell kept Healdsburg’s perfect season alive with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th. The Packers had rallied to tie the game in the eighth to force extras, then extended extras on a sacrifice fly from Blake McDonald in the bottom of the 10th.

In Game 3, the Packers scored solo runs in the seventh and eighth to rally for the win. And in game four, they scored three runs in the sixth to break a 3-3 tie.

Last week’s offensive leaders were San Jose State’s Hunter Dorraugh (11 hits, triple, six RBIs), Robbie Hamchuck (10 hits, double, home run, four RBIs) and St. Mary’s Christian Almanza (eight hits, double, six RBIs).

The Packers were looking to move to 14-0 on the year heading into their series finale against the Bay Area Admirals on Tuesday night.

HEALDSBURG PRUNE PACKERS

Results (* = league game)

Healdsburg 8, Lincoln Potters 0*

Healdsburg 14, Lincoln Potters 1*

Healdsburg 5, Lincoln Potters 0*

Healdsburg 10, Bay Area Admirals 6

Healdsburg 7, Bay Area Admirals 6

Healdsburg 3, Bay Area Admirals 2

Healdsburg 6, Bay Area Admirals 3

Upcoming schedule

Wed: Healdsburg vs. Bay Area Admirals, Rec Park, 6 p.m.

Thurs: Healdsburg vs. Bay Area Force, Rec Park, 6 p.m.

Fri: Healdsburg vs. Alameda Anchors, Rec Park, 6 p.m.

Sat: Healdsburg vs. West Coast Kings, Rec Park, 6 p.m.

Sun: Healdsburg at Solano Mudcats (doubleheader), Vanden HS, 11 a.m.*

Tues: Healdsburg at Walnut Creek Crawdads, Monte Vista HS, 4 p.m.*

Sonoma Stompers (3-6 CCLN, 8-7 overall)

The Stompers had a tough second week of the CCL season but bounced back to head into Week 3 with some momentum.

Though competitive, they opened the week by dropping all three games against the Walnut Creek Crawdads. The sweep dropped them to fourth out of five teams in the CCL North, 2½ games back of third place Lincoln and six games back of the division-leading Packers.

However, the Stompers were able to bounce back in their nonleague series against the Novato Knicks, winning both games by a combined score of 17-4. Jake Verwiel, an uncommitted junior from San Rafael, pitched five innings of two-run ball in Game 1 before Bryant Thornton, an uncommitted junior from San Anselmo, struck out five with one run in 5⅔ scoreless innings in Game 2.

Offense was not at a premium for the Stompers. Leading the way were Chico State’s Xabier Iparraguirre (seven hits, two home runs, nine RBIs), University of San Francisco’s Tyler Martinez (seven hits, RBI), San Jose State’s Omar Gastelum (six hits, double, home run, six RBIs) and Fresno State’s Wyatt Davis (six hits, three doubles, six RBIs).

The Stompers were looking to snap their three-game CCL skid in their road matchup with the Solano Mudcats on Tuesday night.

SONOMA STOMPERS

Results (* = league game)

Walnut Creek Crawdads 7, Sonoma 4*

Walnut Creek Crawdads 13, Sonoma 8*

Walnut Creek Crawdads 8, Sonoma 6*

Sonoma 13, Novato Knicks 3

Sonoma 4, Novato Knicks 1

Upcoming schedule

Wed: Sonoma vs. Solano Mudcats, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.*

Thurs: Sonoma at Solano Mudcats, Vanden HS, 5 p.m.*

Fri: Sonoma vs. West Coast Kings, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.

Sat: Sonoma vs. West Coast Kings, Arnold Field, 6 p.m.

Tues: Sonoma at Lincoln Potters, McBean Park, 6:30 p.m.*

