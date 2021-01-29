Subscribe

Suns snap 3-game skid, roll to 114-93 win over Warriors

DAVID BRANDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 28, 2021, 10:30PM
PHOENIX — Mikal Bridges scored 20 points, Deandre Ayton added 12 points and 13 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns pulled away in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 114-93 on Thursday night.

The Suns snapped a three-game losing streak and moved back above .500 at 9-8. The Warriors fell to 10-9.

Phoenix turned a five-point halftime advantage into an 85-71 lead by the end of the third. The Suns have struggled to hold leads over the past few weeks but didn’t have a problem Thursday, pulling ahead 100-81 after Abdel Nader hit back-to-back 3s on passes from Frank Kaminsky.

The Suns did some of their best work when the bench was in the game. Kaminsky narrowly missed a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and Nader added 16 points and five rebounds.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Andrew Wiggins had 16 points, and Eric Paschall 12.

Golden State shot just 38% from the field, going 29% from 3-point range.

Phoenix built a 14-point lead by late in the first quarter but Golden State pulled to 52-47 at halftime.

Tip-ins

Warriors: Kelly Oubre Jr. had four points and four rebounds in his first game against his former team. He shot just 1 of 11 from the field. Oubre was part of the trade with Oklahoma City that brought Chris Paul to the desert. Oubre was then traded to the Warriors about a week later.

Suns: All-Star guard Devin Booker missed his third straight game with a sore hamstring. Coach Monty Williams said Booker has done some shooting during practice but hasn’t tested the hamstring with full-speed drills. ... Paul had 13 points and four assists.

Up next

Warriors: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

Suns: At Dallas on Saturday and Monday nights.

