Super Bowl LVI: Kickoff time, teams, how to watch and halftime show

Super Bowl LVI (56) will be played at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday. It will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the home of the Rams and Chargers.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

Who will be playing in the Super Bowl?

The Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. For the second consecutive season, a team will be hosting a Super Bowl matchup in its home stadium — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last year on home turf.

The Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl following their 27-24 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. It marks the Bengals' first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season, when they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII.

The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17 in the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium to reach their first Super Bowl since the 2018 season. The Rams' victory ended their six-game losing streak to the rival 49ers. The Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals and the Buccaneers before Sunday's NFC title triumph. The Rams' only Super Bowl win came at the end of the 1999 season when the "Greatest Show on Turf" powered the then-St. Louis franchise to a thrilling win over the Tennessee Titans.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

The game will be broadcast by NBC (Channel 11 in the San Francisco market) and Telemundo (Español).

Where can I stream the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI can be livestreamed through the following connected TV, iOS and Android applications:

How can I listen to the Super Bowl?

You can listen to the Super Bowl on the following providers:

How can I purchase Super Bowl tickets?

Super Bowl tickets are available through the following vendors:

Who will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show?

Recording artists Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar are scheduled to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show. It marks the first time the five prolific artists have performed together and it will be the third Super Bowl halftime show produced in part by Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Who will perform the national anthem?

Three-time Grammy-nominated country artist Mickey Guyton will sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" before the start of the Super Bowl.

Also pregame, six-time Grammy nominee Jhené Aiko will perform "America the Beautiful" and Mary Mary, accompanied by Yola, will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing".

Will fans be allowed to attend the game?

A full-capacity crowd of 70,240 fans is expected to attend the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Under Los Angeles County's coronavirus health and safety guidelines, all fans in attendance must be vaccinated. Fans attending the game will be required to wear masks and will be given KN95 masks.

Latest game odds

Immediately after their 20-17 victory over the 49ers, the Rams emerged as consensus four-point favorites over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The line for total points for the game sat at either 49½ or 50 as of Sunday night.

Here are the latest gambling odds and prop bets for Super Bowl LVI:

What are the overtime rules for NFL playoff games?

The NFL's current postseason overtime rules were implemented in 2010 and are under renewed scrutiny after the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC divisional playoff win over the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 23. Of the 11 playoff games that have gone to overtime under the current rules, 10 have been won by the team that got the ball first. Here's a rundown of the rules:

Who is the referee for Super Bowl LVI?

Ronald Torbert, an NFL official since 2010, has been named the referee for Super Bowl LVI. His crew is set to include Bryan Neale (umpire), Derick Bowers (down judge), Carl Johnson (line judge), Rick Patterson (field judge), Keith Washington (side judge), Scott Halverson (back judge) and Roddy Ames (replay official).