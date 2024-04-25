Johnathan Doughtie reigns supreme atop the North Bay League for another year.

The Analy junior won his second straight NBL title Wednesday afternoon despite dealing with a right wrist injury that has nagged him for months.

Doughtie, the No. 2 seed in the bracket, beat top-seeded Luke Negri of Maria Carrillo in the final, 6-1, 7-5.

“Yeah, I was able to find some shots that didn’t hurt it as much,” Doughtie said of his wrist. “My older play style wasn’t as aggressive as it is now, so I went back to that with my forehand. I also wanted to just get enough balls back so I could win.”

And while the first set wasn’t close, the second set sure was.

With Doughtie just having broken Negri’s serve to go up 4-2 in the second set, the Carrillo senior rattled off three straight games that saw him flip the set on its head, with the chance to serve for the set up 5-4.

Negri had two set points, but Doughtie fought off both to even the set at 5-5 apiece. Once again, Negri took an early 30-0 lead on Doughtie’s serve, but again Doughtie was able to come back and take a 6-5 lead.

Doughtie then went up 40-15 on Negri’s serve, with three match points in hand. Negri saved the first, but couldn’t save the second as Doughtie won the title.

Doughtie’s path to the final included an opening-round win over Ukiah’s Kellen Brown (6-3, 6-0), a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Rancho Cotate’s James Phan and a semifinal win over Maria Carrillo’s Joseph Manfredi.

Negri, who hadn’t lost a set this year, opened up his campaign with two straight 6-0, 6-0 victories. He then beat Cardinal Newman’s Davis Walsh 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.

Walsh, only a sophomore, was down 3-6, 0-3 before winning six straight games to take the second set in the third-place match against Manfredi. Walsh then won the first game of the decisive third set before Manfredi was forced to medically retire.

“I had some momentum after the second set, after I was down 3-0 and got a couple of games,” Walsh said. “I was just trying to be more aggressive; he’s a lot more consistent than me, so this time I just wanted to be more aggressive.”

