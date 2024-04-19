Prep boys tennis: Maria Carrillo sweeps Cardinal Newman for title

What a stretch it has been for Maria Carrillo boys tennis.

For the past eight years, the Pumas have reigned supreme at the top of the North Bay League, winning the team title every season during that span.

Well, the streak has extended another year, as Carrillo clinched its ninth straight NBL team title after sweeping Cardinal Newman 7-0 on Thursday afternoon.

“I’m just proud of the work they’ve put in,” Maria Carrillo head coach Daniel Henke said. “As a coach it’s easy, I just get to be there and really let them harness that effort. We’ve been able to go out and have fun, and it’s really been a great season because of that.”

Both schools were an undefeated 8-0 coming into Thursday’s showdown, which meant this battle was for all the marbles.

Carrillo got on the board first at No. 3 singles, where the Pumas’ Seren Shioda beat Newman’s Drew Pratt 6-0, 6-2.

The Pumas then got two more wins at No. 2 and No. 4 singles to quickly go up 3-0. Joseph Manfredi got the job done at No. 2 singles, beating Newman’s Davis Walsh 6-1, 6-0.

Carrillo’s Alex Yoon also beat Newman’s John O’Connell 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.

Two of the best matches of the day were at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Carrillo’s Luke Negri, who hasn’t lost a match all year at No. 1 singles, overcame a slow first set to beat Newman’s Aiden Buerger 7-5, 6-3.

At No. 1 doubles, Carrillo’s Henry Nguyen and Matthew Lee dropped the opening set 6-4 to Newman’s Brydan Aguirre and Josh Buerger, but won the next two sets 6-2, 6-4.

“They just know how to maneuver in these kinds of matches, these battles,” Henke said of his players. “They just know how to work around the adversity.”

Rounding things out, Carrillo’s Edwin Jetleb and Gavin Baker beat Newman’s Dante Natale and Aidan Hester 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles, while the Pumas duo of Sungye Kim and Adam Chang beat Newman’s Noah Suard and Dominic Brown 7-5, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.

After a marathon three-set match at No. 1 doubles, Nguyen and Lee beat Aguirre and Buerger for Carrillo to go up 5-0 #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/fWbGhLfxx5 — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) April 19, 2024

Both teams will now prepare for the NBL singles championships, set for Tuesday and Wednesday at Santa Rosa High. The following week will be the NBL doubles championships.

