Tennis suspends Russia and Belarus but will allow their players to compete

The organizations that oversee professional tennis will prohibit Russia and Belarus from competing in team events but will allow players from those countries to participate in tournaments without any national identification.

The announcement Tuesday came one day after the International Olympic Committee recommended that sports organizations bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from events. Other groups, including FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, have also imposed penalties following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a deployment that has been assisted by Belarus.

In a joint statement from all the governing bodies for the sport, organizers said the events of the past week had caused “distress, shock and sadness.”

“We commend the many tennis players who have spoken out and taken action against this unacceptable act of aggression,” the statement continued.

The men’s and women’s professional tours also suspended a tournament scheduled for Moscow in October.

Enforcing penalties on countries is a complicated issue for tennis, especially because seven organizations oversee the sport and its major events. For much of the year, players operate as independent contractors who compete for themselves rather than their countries. Most have only limited interaction with the national federations that run tennis in their homelands and work with private coaches and managers.

The initial announcement Tuesday from the ITF amounted to an attempt to separate players born in Russia and Belarus from their nations, a move that Elina Svitolina, Ukraine’s top-ranked professional, had urged her sport to pursue.

In recent years, Russia has become the world’s leading tennis nation. It won the major national team tournaments for both the men and the women last year. Belarus is the home of the third-ranked women’s player, Aryna Sabalenka, and to 16th-ranked Victoria Azarenka.

The timing of the IOC's recommendation came on the same day that Daniil Medvedev of Russia took over the No. 1 ranking on the ATP Tour, which oversees the men’s professional game.

Medvedev is the first player who is not a member of the game’s so-called Big Four — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray — to become the world No. 1 since 2004.

Both players have spoken out against the war.

Medvedev, 26, has lived in France and Monaco for years. Rublev, 24, has trained often in Spain and Florida. Both are scheduled to make their next major appearance this month at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.