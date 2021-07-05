Subscribe

Tennis tourney for Sonoma swatters

CHRISTIAN KALLEN
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
July 5, 2021, 4:09PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Sonoma weekend tennis players can compete with their cohort on Saturday, July 10, in the first of what is hoped to be an annual wooden racquet tennis tournament, for mixed coed adults.

The tournament will take place at the Maxwell Farms Regional Park tennis courts, beginning at noon. There are five courts, and mixed doubles play allows the full use of the courts for the tournament’s 20 participants.

Though the Sonoma Valley Tennis Association (SVTA) has held informal tournaments before, this is this time ever where play is limited to wooden racquets. “It slows down the game, big game,” said the SVTA pro, Felipe Monroy, who is coordinating the event. “It’s like the game was played in the 60s, 50s, 40s ― since it started.”

Felipe Monroy sells a wide variety of Wilson tennis equipment and accessories. (SVTA)
Felipe Monroy sells a wide variety of Wilson tennis equipment and accessories. (SVTA)

A maximum of 20 people can participate; an entry fee of $40 is charged for SVTA members; $60 for non-members. Monroy said he will have racquets available for players who do not have one.

The tournament is sponsored by Eco Terreno Wines and Wilson Tennis, which has sponsored Monroy since 1984. Social distancing and other CDC and/or Sonoma County guidelines n place at the time of the event will be followed accordingly.

Food and drink will be provided, and any extra fees not spent on food and drink will be donated to SVTA for court maintenance. For more information and to secure your spot, contact Felipe at (916) 879-0212.

For more information about the SVTA, or to join, visit sonomavalleytennis.org.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette