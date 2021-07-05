Tennis tourney for Sonoma swatters

Sonoma weekend tennis players can compete with their cohort on Saturday, July 10, in the first of what is hoped to be an annual wooden racquet tennis tournament, for mixed coed adults.

The tournament will take place at the Maxwell Farms Regional Park tennis courts, beginning at noon. There are five courts, and mixed doubles play allows the full use of the courts for the tournament’s 20 participants.

Though the Sonoma Valley Tennis Association (SVTA) has held informal tournaments before, this is this time ever where play is limited to wooden racquets. “It slows down the game, big game,” said the SVTA pro, Felipe Monroy, who is coordinating the event. “It’s like the game was played in the 60s, 50s, 40s ― since it started.”

Felipe Monroy sells a wide variety of Wilson tennis equipment and accessories. (SVTA)

A maximum of 20 people can participate; an entry fee of $40 is charged for SVTA members; $60 for non-members. Monroy said he will have racquets available for players who do not have one.

The tournament is sponsored by Eco Terreno Wines and Wilson Tennis, which has sponsored Monroy since 1984. Social distancing and other CDC and/or Sonoma County guidelines n place at the time of the event will be followed accordingly.

Food and drink will be provided, and any extra fees not spent on food and drink will be donated to SVTA for court maintenance. For more information and to secure your spot, contact Felipe at (916) 879-0212.

For more information about the SVTA, or to join, visit sonomavalleytennis.org.