In the two years I worked the phone for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, I’d like to tell Terry Bradshaw that not once did I hear someone make a flippant remark about the act that takes a life in this country every 11 and half minutes.

Two Sundays ago, on the Fox Sports pre-game NFL show, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was the talking point, how Murray was pass-happy and didn’t like to call running plays. That’s when the Hall of Fame quarterback responded with a comment that left his fellow Hall of Famers on stage looking for a trapdoor.

“I think if this kid ran five or six plays in a row,” said the man who won four Super Bowls, “I think he’d commit suicide or something.”

“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” said Howie Long, “that’s a little dark for this audience.”

The camera caught Michael Strahan tilting his head to the left, eyes narrowing, his face showing a question mark of expression. Did he hear that? As if he just heard a sparrow recite the Bill of Rights.

The reaction on social media was immediate and, not surprisingly, critical of those critical of Bradshaw: “Stop being so sensitive. If you were offended you have a bigger issue than Bradshaw … When can we stop eggshell walking? Nothing wrong here. Keep moving crybabies … In this day and age, you have to be careful what you are saying. Some people are very soft.”

Of course, social media is a great insulator. Nice place to hide, anonymity protecting those throwing darts. Screaming while wearing a face mask, frankly, is a clown show not to be taken seriously. And there’s nothing clownish about suicide.

To be fair Bradshaw wasn’t making a joke about suicide. He was being flippant, thoughtless and unaware of the impact of his words. If he had paused for a moment, Bradshaw might have found another way to express stubbornness. Like a toddler wanting to play with his toy truck and nothing else.

To criticize Bradshaw, as with any criticism, invites rebuke. Too sensitive. Too woke. Too ridiculous to be upset. However, as someone who has heard the stories of tragedy, who has heard the pain, the hopelessness, and the frustration, I found what Bradshaw said to be offensive.

It’s been 10 days since his remarks. What has been the bounce back? Nothing. True, Bradshaw was not on Fox Sunday. No reason was given. That’s not surprising. Silence and the subject of suicide travel together in an unholy and uncomfortable alliance. To not talk about suicide is to ignore it. Maybe it’ll go away. Life is for the living anyway. Right?

I fell into that trap and along the way, I lost four friends to suicide because of it. That’s when I volunteered to take classes so I could take calls, to begin to understand the causes that would lead to such a catastrophic decision.

To bring it up in a sports column right now might seem like the most unlikely and unwelcome place. After all, this is sports. Fun and games. Cheerleaders. Happy to win. Sad to lose. A break from reality. A casual conversation around the office coffee machine. As deep and significant as a puddle.

Oh, I wish that were true. But then there was Junior Seau, a guy everyone liked, a Hall of Famer as a player and a human being. But Junior took his life at 43 and the world of fun and games skidded to a halt.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott opened his heart and tear ducts when he spoke of his brother, Jac, taking his life at 31. Bradshaw of course knows how Dak has admitted he has struggled with depression and anxiety. Bradshaw has to be aware of what happened to Dave Duerson, Ray Easterling, Andre Waters, Mike Wise and other NFL guys.

Bradshaw could show a depth of intelligence that some people assume he doesn’t have but repeating publicly what he once said about his battle with depression: “People say I’m courageous to reveal you have depression. It’s not an act of valor. It’s not ever something to be ashamed to talk about. I’m proud of it. To think coming out about depression is a sign of weakness is wrong.”

Bradshaw could turn this embarrassing misstep into his own public service announcement. Text 988 for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. To chat online go to https://988lifeline.org.

Bradshaw always has claimed to be a standup guy. Whether it was a defensive tackle seeking to knock him into next Tuesday or not hiding from a controversial opinion, Bradshaw can turn this moment into an impactful exit.

Whether it’s Fox showing him the door, his age catching up to him or just weariness from being onstage for the last 50 years, Bradshaw is not expected to return to the network for the 2023 season. He doesn’t have to leave like this: Flippancy and thoughtlessness being our last remembrance.

Terry, admit the mistake. Admit the misspeak. Admit the carelessness. Speak of it. Suicide is too important to remain silent. Speak and thousands will hear you, millions of us, who wake up now every day with the most uncomfortable of thoughts.

What did I miss? What could I have said? What could I have done? We may not have those answers but at least we’ll know you think it's more important than Kyler Murray deciding to pass on first down.

