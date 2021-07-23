Texas high schooler, referee he attacked try to move on

EDINBURG, Texas — Emmanuel Durón, 19, was scheduled to leave for college this month. A surprise pool party was arranged to send him off to restore a ruined football career. But the trade school he plans to attend in Atlanta was still trying to secure a field for its inaugural season. So Durón will have to wait at least a few more weeks before starting a new life, aiming to become someone other than a forever villain who attacked a referee.

Fred Gracia, 57, spent the first week of July traveling across South Texas for a grocery chain, placing meats and other items in their proper cases, on their designated shelves. He drives 500 to 1,000 miles a week, trying to restore the ordinary rhythm of his life, seeking what almost every referee wants, to be invisible.

For seven months, Durón and Gracia have tried to escape the brutal, viral reason most people have heard their names.

Their violent encounter came during a high school game in December. Durón was ejected after being flagged for three penalties on the same play. He went to the sideline, then rushed back onto the field, slamming into the referee. Gracia seemed to levitate before falling backward to the turf, his legs helplessly in the air.

Until that moment, Durón, then 18, was mostly unknown beyond his circle of family, friends and teammates in the Rio Grande Valley, on the border with Mexico. He was a star defensive end and wrestler at Edinburg High School, 6 feet tall, 250 pounds, with scholarship possibilities. Four college scouts were reportedly in the stands that night.

Then Durón rammed Gracia, breaking one of sport’s most inviolable rules. With that loss of control, he became a national outrage, jailed, charged with misdemeanor assault. Video of the incident spread in a digital sprint. Within hours, social media was aflame with fury, condemnation, threats.

Iris Gracia, a musician and Fred’s daughter, wrote on Twitter of Durón, “I hope he’s never allowed to step on the field and play a sport ever again.”

Then she reconsidered and wrote: “I’ve had some time to reflect on what I said yesterday. I know it may have come off as harsh to some. It’s tough in the heat of the moment. Prayers and good vibes for everyone at this time. We could all use a little bit more positivity this year.”

Gracia’s reassessment suggested a number of important questions. When a young athlete commits an egregious act, where should punishment intersect with compassion? Does the athlete deserve a second chance? And how does a teenager begin again after facing nationwide disgust and cancellation?

‘He’s just starting his life.’

Even while he lay dazed on the field, Fred Gracia said in an interview, he forgave Durón. He is glad, he said, that Durón seems to have a chance to rescue a self-sabotaged athletic career. Gracia said he also faced the law as a younger man, spending 24 hours in jail after he was arrested on a drunken-driving charge in 1990. In that moment, he said, he found himself. Perhaps, Durón will find himself, too.

“I wish him the best,” Gracia said in the interview. “I hope he’s made peace with himself. He’s just starting his life.”

In trying to put the incident behind them, Gracia and Durón have much in common. Both have struggled to sleep at times. Both have grown weary of the public stares, the whispers of recognition, the dreaded question: Are you that guy?

“I’m trying my hardest to forget everything and be someone in life,” Durón said in his first interview since the December attack. “I want people to see the real me. I’m not just a kid who did something wrong.”

He spoke at his home after a day of rain left his neighborhood flooded. Visitors had to be ferried in and out in pickup trucks. His father, who is also named Emmanuel and erects scaffolding at refineries, sat on a sofa in the living room and spoke of the importance of his son becoming the first person in the family to attend college. Durón’s lawyer, Jose Antonio Solis, stood in the room and repeated a familiar admonition.

“This is the beginning of your story,” he told his client. “What you do going forward will determine how the story ends.”

The outburst on the football field was not Durón’s first. Ten months earlier, he had shoved a referee in a soccer match and been suspended from Edinburg High’s team. Weekly counseling sessions, Durón said, have taught him to control his anger. He has learned to calm himself with breathing techniques, to think before he acts, to forgive himself when others will not.

Perhaps it is best that he is going far away for college. No one knows him in Atlanta. It’s a chance for a fresh start.