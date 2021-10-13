The 49ers’ QB quandary is one of several problems — but there’s still time to fix them

The 49ers’ quarterback situation is rightfully dominating the discussion surrounding head coach Kyle Shanahan’s team.

But it’s not the only concern for San Francisco heading into the bye week ahead of its next game Oct. 24 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The 49ers have a few too many flaws, leading to their unexpected 2-3 start following Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Fortunately for Shanahan, they’re only five games into their 17-game season, and their issues aren’t catastrophic just yet.

At 2-3, coming off three straight defeats to NFC teams, the 49ers are one game behind the Carolina Panthers (3-2) for the No. 7 seed in a way-too-early look at the playoff standings.

“These three losses that we’ve had in a row, the answer, good or bad, is not just the quarterback,” Shanahan said Monday. “(We) gotta play better all around.”

Indeed, while Trey Lance looked like a rookie in his first start, his supporting cast — including Shanahan — didn’t offer much help.

Veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu dropped a would-be conversion on third-and-11 near the end of the second quarter that thwarted a scoring opportunity. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey struggled to contain former All-Pro J.J. Watt throughout Sunday’s game.

McGlinchey was flagged three times, twice for holding and once for a false start. Watt penetrated San Francisco’s offensive line on a third-and-goal passing play before Lance was walled off on fourth down in the second quarter. That came after Deebo Samuel dropped a bubble screen, which wasn’t perfectly thrown by Lance either, and it might have gone for a touchdown if completed. The offense was flagged for holding six times.

There was also Shanahan’s play-calling on fourth down, including a fourth-and-2 on the second possession, that asked Lance to ram into the right side of the 49ers’ offensive line, which hasn’t been nearly as good as the left side, where $138 million tackle Trent Williams lines up.

San Francisco went 1-for-5 on fourth down and managed just 10 points despite finishing eight of their nine possessions in Cardinals’ territory. Suffice to say, there were plenty of little things that went awry in a one-score game on the road against the last undefeated team in the NFL.

It’s unlikely after five weeks that the 49ers would be able to catch undefeated Arizona for the division crown. But nine of the 16 teams in the NFC are either 3-2 or 2-3 — and 13 of the 16 teams are separated by just two games in the standings. The only outliers: Cardinals (5-0), Giants (1-4) and Lions (0-5).

The 49ers’ bye appears to be coming at a good time. They’re also fortunate to face the Colts, who are 1-4 after losing to the Ravens in overtime Monday night, at Levi’s Stadium after the bye.

Shanahan’s quarterback drama took another turn when an MRI revealed Lance sprained his left knee in Sunday’s game.

Knee sprains can often linger, but Shanahan said the injury is expected to be one or two weeks, which could put his status for the Colts game in two weeks up in the air. Garoppolo, of course, is also dealing with a calf injury, though Shanahan sounded optimistic Garoppolo would be available.

If not, the 49ers would be looking at playing third-stringer Nate Sudfeld, though it sounds like a long shot that neither Lance nor Garoppolo would be available. Both will undergo further testing and Shanahan will have another update next week.